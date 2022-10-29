World Renowned Dr. Peter McCullough Stripped of His Board Certifications in Internal Medicine and Cardiology Because He Won’t Endorse the Jab

In horrific and draconian move by medical boards, world renowned Dr. Peter McCullough has been stripped of his certifications in both internal medicine and cardiology because he won’t endorse the experimental and dangerous Covid-19 vaccinations.

McCullough is one of the most respected doctors in the world, he has been one of the main leading physicians in American along with Dr. Richard Bartlett and the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko is coming up with working therapeutics that go against the mainstream narrative of jabbing people with a vaccine that time and time again has been proven to not be effective. It doesn’t stop the spread, it doesn’t stop you from getting it. You know, things a vaccine should do.

Peter McCullough is an author of 677 articles published in the scientific peer-reviewed journals. He’s one of the most respected cardiologists in the world. He’s been right about everything throughout the pandemic. He has an encyclopedic memory of every paper he’s ever read. He’s loved by everyone, except those that prefer you don’t know the truth.

The United States government should be listening to Dr. Peter McCullough and others not Dr. Anthony Fauci when it comes to the pandemic, but he’s not bought and paid for by Big Pharma like they are, and it’s sickening.

The following is from Steve Kirsch:

I got this message from him this morning:

I was terminated as the Editor-In-Chief of Cardiorenal Medicine and Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine after years of service and rising impact factors. There was no phone call, no board meeting, no due process. Just e-mails or certified letters. Powerful dark forces are working in academic medicine to expunge any resistance to the vax.

Yesterday I was stripped of my board certifications in Internal Medicine and Cardiology after decades of perfect clinical performance, board scores, and hundreds of peer reviewed publications.

None of this will stop until there is a “needle in every arm.”

Want to see what the medical journal said about his termination? Here it is:

This is absolutely criminal that someone as revered as Dr. Peter McCullough has had his board certifications pulled in internal medicine and cardiology. He’s one of the most regarded and well known cardiologists in history, all because he did the research, and doesn’t go with the big Pharma narrative. It’s absolutely disgusting this is happening in America. This is communism, this is state ran media, this is socialism in a nutshell.

As Steve Kirsch points out, if you thought you could trust what’s written pin medical journals, after this and others being let go like Dr. McCullough, you might want to think again.

