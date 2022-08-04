Woman With Concealed Carry Shoots at Miscreants Who Tried to Steal Her Car After They Pulled a Gun on Her in Chicago

A woman with a concealed carry license shot at a group of male thugs who tried to carjack her and pointed a gun at her attempting to steal her vehicle in Chicago last week.

One of those would-be-thieves that was shot was a 13-year-old male who was with the thugs.

Four to five males were trying to break into her car parked at the 1100 block of East 52nd Street in Hyde park at 7:58 p.m. Friday, police reported.

The 34-year old woman who owns the car confronted the group, after which one of them pulled a gun and pointed it at her, police told WBBM.

When the gun was pulled, the woman fired her own gun at the group and hit one of the would-be-thieves, a 13-year-old male, police told the station.

The boy was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police told WBBM.

The rest of the thugs ran like roaches with the lights coming on, no weapon was recovered, no one else was injured, and no arrests of course have been made. Because why would you not ask the 13-year-old who he was with, right?

