Woman Shoots Attempted Carjacker in the Head After He Tires to Get Into Her Vehicle on South Side of Chicago, His Buddies Shoot Her in Exchange [VIDEO]

by Brick Tamland

A woman carrying concealed is alive and well because she was prepared in the liberal hell hole of the city of Chicago. She allegedly shot a gunman in the head who was trying to get into her vehicle and rob her or do God knows what on the Southside of Chicago early Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 89th Street in the Calumet Heights neighborhood when four men existed a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun, police told WLFD-TV.

The woman then shot the gunman once in the head, police noted after which the gunman ran far away from the vehicle. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

One of the men he was with started shooting at the woman, striking her once in the arm, police told WLFD.

Paramedics took the shot gunman to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

The other three suspects fled like roaches with the lights coming on and are of course not in custody in Lori Lightfoot’s shithole city. However detectives are said to be investigating.

Imagine what would have happened to her if she hadn’t of been armed. She would have been at the very least beaten and raped, but more than likely beaten, raped, robbed, and killed.

We say this often, and we mean it. Get out of cities, they are all hell holes and ran by liberals.

