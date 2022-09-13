Woman Sentenced to Jail After Spitting At and Using Racial Slurs Against Passengers on Plane Forcing Plane to Divert and Land Elsewhere

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for engaging in intimidating behavior on board a plane, according to the Arizona District Attorney’s office.

Kelly Pichardo and her co-defendant Leeza S. Rodriguez were charged with assaulting a passenger during a flight, using racial slurs against a man who asked them to stop, and for spitting on another person who filmed the insanity in 2021.

Rodriguez will be sentenced on November 7, 2022.

The women were traveling first class on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles when the insanity occurred, forcing the pilot to divert the flight and land in Phoenix. When you force a plane to land somewhere else, you’re going to do some jail time unless its’ a medical emergency.

Airline Passengers Charged with Interfering with Flight Crew and Assaulting Passengers: Kelly Pichardo, of Bronx, New York, appeared virtually in court on charges that she interfered with a flight crew member and committed simple assault.

In addition to the jail time, Richard has been sentenced to 36 months of supervised release following her prison time, and has been ordered to pay $9,123.00 to American Airlines, the press release explains.

“There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it,” United States Attorney Gary Restaino said. “First class passengers are not immune from prosecution: defendant’s verbal and physical intimidation disrupted the travel of passengers and crew alike.”

