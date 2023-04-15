Woman Demanding Reparations and Aggressively Charging Loss Prevention Officer at Target Punches in the Face and Sentenced to Jail (VIDEO)

A viral incident involving a woman who demanded reparations while checking out at a Target store in Ohio ended with her being punched in the face by a loss prevention officer and later arrested. According to a report from the New York Post, 37-year-old Karen Ivery told police officers that the incident was her “Rosa Parks moment.”

However, surveillance footage and police investigation showed that Ivery was the “aggressor” in the situation, leading to her arrest and eventual sentencing.

The incident started when Ivery attempted to pay for her $1,000 grocery bill by demanding reparations from the store’s manager. She repeatedly brought up the topic during her encounter with the Target cashier and escalated the situation when the manager arrived.

According to the police report, Ivery became angry and walked aggressively towards the manager while berating her about reparations and her privileged life.

Zach Cotter, a loss prevention officer, intervened to try to defuse the situation, but Ivery became even more angry and allegedly followed him to his office, forcing her way in when he tried to shut the door. The altercation resulted in Cotter throwing a punch that landed squarely on Ivery’s face, causing her to fall to the ground.

Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, police determined that Ivery was the aggressor in the situation and placed her under arrest. During her interaction with police, Ivery compared herself to Rosa Parks and claimed that she wanted to have a larger conversation about how money and provision work in the community.

Ivery was eventually sentenced to one day in jail and fined $110 for disorderly conduct. The incident sparked a conversation online about the appropriate way to address issues of reparations and racism, with many condemning Ivery’s behavior and actions.

This incident highlights the importance of approaching sensitive topics with care and respect, especially in public spaces. While Ivery’s demands for reparations may have been rooted in genuine frustration and concern, her behavior towards store employees and loss prevention officers was aggressive and disrespectful. It is important to engage in productive conversations about these topics, but it is equally important to do so in a way that does not harm or endanger others.

