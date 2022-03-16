WOKE U.S. MILITARY AND GENERALS RIPPED TO PIECES IN TRUMP’S LATEST SPEECH

President Trump, during his magnificent rally in Florence, South Carolina, took a wrecking ball to the woke generals “leading” the military.

Speaking on them, he tore the bumbling, incompetent generals to pieces, saying:​ “The woke generals should be fired immediately. We want generals to think about winning wars, not teaching pronouns.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has torn into the woke generals that have turned the US military into a laughingstock. He also did so in the summer of 2021, as you can watch here:



“The Biden administration issued new rules pushing twisted critical race theory, into our military. Our generals and our admirals are now focused more on this nonsense than​ they are​ on our enemies. You see these generals lately on television?” They are woke.



“Our military will be incapable of fighting and incapable of taking orders. That private’s going to tell the general, ‘Don’t you ever speak to me that way, general, I’ll kick your ass.’ That’s our military, that’s where we’re going. Woke.”



Trump, as usual, has a good point. Are enemies worrying about pronouns, clutching their pearls about whether pregnant women can fly airplanes, or otherwise adopting the woke agenda?



No, They’re not. While Milley defends the anti-white Critical Race Theory and rants about “white rage,” the Chinese are rapidly professionalizing their force and preparing for a war.

While Lloyd Austin acts like Stalin and hunts down dissenters in the ranks by claiming that he’s going after “extremists” (though not BLM extremists, it should be noted), the Russians are blitzing through the Ukraine and mocking us with their ability to act despite our insistence that they do otherwise.

