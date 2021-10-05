WOKE: Playboy Releases October Cover Issue Featuring Man Dressed in Woman’s Lingerie and Heels

Playboy has joined the idiotic woke crowd, this time having a gay man grace the cover of the historic magazine.

A magazine that has featured such bombshells as Marilyn Monroe, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Jessica Alba, Goldie Hawn, Charlize Theron, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Joan Collins, Kim Basinger, Farrah Fawcett, Naomi Campbell, to name a few.

A gay Filipino social media influencer named Bretman Rock, 23, has now taken the cover of Playboy’s 2021 digital issue.

The men’s lifestyle magazine in 2020 featured singer-songwriter Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio on a cover, making him the first ever male cover star aside from the magazine empire’s founder, the late Hugh Hefner.

Playboy debuted the cover on Friday and in a tweet captioned it, “It’s Bretman, bitch. Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock.”

It’s Bretman, bitch. 🌟 Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock

See more: https://t.co/wj2pmXi7lT

Photography by Brian Ziff

Videography by Boa Simon pic.twitter.com/fvG0pIcyax — Playboy (@Playboy) October 1, 2021

Rock on the cover can be seen dressed as a Playboy bunny, wearing bustier-style lingerie, towering platform-style heels, black bunny ears, a bowtie, and a cottony white tail.

Are you tired of this version of reality yet America? We sure as hell are!

