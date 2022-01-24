WOKE NO MORE: STARBUCKS ABANDONS BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE AFTER SCOTUS RULING

Starbucks Corporation had previously announced on January 4 that it would require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing effective on February 9.



Starbucks make another announcement in a memo to employees on Tuesday, saying the company will no longer require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face weekly testing.



The change in policy came six days after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) struck down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which would have forced private companies with more than 100 employees, to require their workers to get vaccinated or face weekly testing for COVID-19. The decision does not block employers from enforcing their own vaccine requirements.



According to the Associated Press (AP), Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote, “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply.” The memo also encouraged vaccination and booster shots, and it told employees to wear surgical masks to work.​



Starbucks employs approximately 228,000 people in the U.S. and said the vast majority of its employees are vaccinated, according to the AP, but did not release the exact vaccination rate.



The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against the president’s mandate, explaining that the Labor Secretary does not have the authority to impose the mandate and that Congress should have to make such rules.



“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly,” the Supreme Court wrote in its ruling. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

4 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...