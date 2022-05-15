Woke Netflix Employees Receive MAJOR WARNING from Company in Newest ‘Culture Memo’

A new corporate memo that was sent out by Netflix is going to have some woke employees very very pissed off. It now shows the company taking a hard line stance against attempts to silence artistic expression by issuing a warning to those who are offended by some of the streaming service’s content.

The memo goes on to suggest that these folks might just look for employment elsewhere.

Can you imagine the look on the face of these safe space and snuggle pupping using folks when they read this memo from their office chair?

A lot of this memo seems to be due to the huge success and popularity of Comedian Dave Chappelle. His comedy special targeted all demographics, but especially the woke and easily offended transgender community.

Here are more details from The Daily Wire:

The updated Netflix Culture memo includes a new section called “Artistic Expression” that states that it will not “censor specific artists or voices” even if employees consider the content “harmful.”

“If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you,” the memo goes on to say, before adding later that employees may be required to contribute work to projects that they “perceive to be harmful” and that if they have a hard time accepting their work assignment, well, it might be time to look for a job with another company.

“Entertaining the world is an amazing opportunity and also a challenge because viewers have very different tastes and points of view. So we offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative,” the new section said, going on to add, “we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with” and that “we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

Netflix has updated its culture memo to include a section called “artistic expression,” which appears to be a response to the criticism around Dave Chappelle’s specials. https://t.co/yRjd89Xwvq pic.twitter.com/flsvMNYDvP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 12, 2022

Netflix reportedly fired the leader of a trans organization within the company last October who allegedly organized a walkout to protest the company backing Chappelle over his special “The Closer.”

