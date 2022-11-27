Woke Mob Trying to Cancel Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Over VIRAL Picture from 65 Years Ago When He Was 14-Years-Old [DETAILS INSIDE]

The idiotic woke mob of the left is coming after Billionaire Cowboys owner Jerry Jones yet again, and this time it’s not for making his players stand for the National Anthem.

The mental midgets on the left have found a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones from 1957 that has them wanting to cancel him from 65 years ago. Yes, these people are this stupid.

The now viral photo shows a then 14-year-old Jones in a crowd, consisting of white students, attempting to deny access to six black students at North Little Rock High School. Keep in mind, Jones isn’t in the front of the line, and he’s standing behind media members with cameras for God’s sake, but let’s not let the truth get in the way of a story.

Jerry has acknowledged that it is him in the photograph, however he says that he did not participate in protesting the integration and was looking on out of curiosity and without animosity.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing … what was involved,” the 80-year-old tells @dailymail. “It was more a curious thing.”

Imagine this clown from The Nation and The Atlantic here Joshua Clark Davis going after someone from 65 years ago when they were 14-years old.

Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. https://t.co/IZm9DuTUhM pic.twitter.com/G4o7H2G9qp — Joshua Clark Davis (@JoshClarkDavis) November 23, 2022

Jones even talked about this in a documentary back in 2010 and said he was very scared that day of what might happen.

Here’s the full pic below:

a

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...