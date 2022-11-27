News

Woke Mob Trying to Cancel Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Over VIRAL Picture from 65 Years Ago When He Was 14-Years-Old [DETAILS INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

The idiotic woke mob of the left is coming after Billionaire Cowboys owner Jerry Jones yet again, and this time it’s not for making his players stand for the National Anthem.

The mental midgets on the left have found a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones from 1957 that has them wanting to cancel him from 65 years ago. Yes, these people are this stupid.

The now viral photo shows a then 14-year-old Jones in a crowd, consisting of white students, attempting to deny access to six black students at North Little Rock High School. Keep in mind, Jones isn’t in the front of the line, and he’s standing behind media members with cameras for God’s sake, but let’s not let the truth get in the way of a story.

Jerry has acknowledged that it is him in the photograph, however he says that he did not participate in protesting the integration and was looking on out of curiosity and without animosity.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing … what was involved,” the 80-year-old tells @dailymail. “It was more a curious thing.”

Imagine this clown from The Nation and The Atlantic here Joshua Clark Davis going after someone from 65 years ago when they were 14-years old.

Jones even talked about this in a documentary back in 2010 and said he was very scared that day of what might happen.

Here’s the full pic below:

a

