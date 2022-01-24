WOKE Gonzaga SUSPENDS Top Alumni John Stockton’s Season Tickets for Failing to Wear Mask at Games

As the insane mask police continue their idiocy, this story just hits home for everything that is wrong with America right now.

Gonzaga University has now opted to suspend the season tickets of NBA Hall of Famer and their most prominent alumni, John Stockton.

The reason you ask? Because they claim that Stockton failed to comply with the school’s liberal and ridiculous mask mandate.

Stockton told The Spokesman-Review that Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford told him of the decision.

The Men’s basketball team is ranked #1 in the nation in the recent Associated Press Top 25 Poll and has 10 games, including 5 at home, until the West Coast Conference Championships and NCA Men’s Tournament in March.

Stockton told the Spokesman-Review that he has had “multiple” conversations with school administrators since the pandemic began regarding health and safety protocols.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton said, via the Spokesman-Review. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

The university released a statement to the paper regarding health and safety protocols and the mask requirement.

“Gonzaga University continues to work hard to implement and enforce the health and safety protocols mandated by the State and by University policy, including reinforcing the indoor masking requirement. Attendees at basketball games are required to wear face masks at all times,” the statement read. “We will not speak to specific actions taken with any specific individuals. We take enforcement of COVID-19 health and safety protocols seriously and will continue to evaluate how we can best mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19 with appropriate measures. The recent decision to suspend concessions in McCarthey Athletic Center is an example of this approach.

Stockton says he believes the issues strains the relationship between him and the school, but doesn’t think that it will be permanently fractured.

Stockton said he’s open to considering wearing a mask, but he said it in a very smart assed way, which we love.

“Of course. You consider everything, every option when you’re presented with something like that, and I considered it in great detail.”

Stockton started at the school in the 1980s and was the first player in school history to win Conference Player of the Year. Stockton was drafted 16th overall in the 1984 NBA draft and had an amazing 19-year career with the Utah Jazz dishing to the Mailman Karl Malone.

Stockton is the NBA’s all-time assist and steals leader, and he returned to Spokane full-time to live after retirement in 2003. Stockton also owns a Gym in Spokane where many Gonzaga athletes workout.

Here’s a statement from Stockton on the masks back in June of 2021.

The full John Stockton quote from the anti-vax documentary he is in:

Stockton unloaded on the Vaccine mandates and jabs in the interview:

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead – professional athletes – the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said in the interview.

The non-medical fact cheers at Politifact tried to attack Stockton, and this was the genius response of the group.

Yes, there are many people — thousands even — who have died within weeks or even days of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. That is because there are hundreds of millions of people in the U.S. and human beings are mortal,” Benjamin Linas, professor of medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine and associate professor of epidemiology at BU’s School of Public Health, told PolitiFact.

So you are admitting that thousands have died within weeks or even days of the vaccine, but say it has no correlation to the vaccine? These people think you’re stupid America.

We stand with John Stockton, and we’re tired of the woke parade, are you?

