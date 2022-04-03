[…] ‘Woke Disney Lost and Found’ The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sunday 4.3.22 […]

By now you’ve probably heard that Disney is pushing back against a new Florida law that was signed stopping the teaching of sex and transgenderism to kids from Kindergarten to Third Grade.

That’s right, Disney’s upset that you can’t teach kids from the ages of 5 to 10 about sex and tranny’s. You can’t make up this level of stupid. Which brings us to the brilliant part of your Sunday, this amazing cartoon by Gary Varvel.

The Cartoon entitled, “I lost my Innocence” with a little girl standing next to a building with the sign “Woke Disney Lost and Found” on it. Meanwhile the Disney employee wearing a pair of rainbow colored LGBTQ and whatever letters we are missing Mickey Mouse ears. It’s the perfect cartoon that illustrates exactly what’s happing in woke America.

