‘Woke’ Army Sergeant Warns Americans Who Do Not Obey They Become ‘ The Enemy’ Under Martial Law

In today’s world of let’s see what happens when you give an insane leftist a gun, we have a “woke” Staff Sergeant in the United States Army who’s now threatening United States citizens with Marshall Law. You can’t make this up, but hell the ONI this weekend threatened military retirees and civilian contractors, so what else could happen?

According to the woke soldier she says if you disobey her hypothetical orders in the event of martial law, she’s coming for you, and you’re now the “enemy.”

They become the “enemy,” Staff Sergeant Bronson warned, while wearing her BDUs on a Tik Tok video.

Sergeant Bronson was arguing with a civilian who was expressing her own extreme views on social media, such as asking where the military was at, and suggesting that gun owners will come out and start a “bloodbath.”

Her response wasn’t well received by many of those watching on social media.

“Understand that if active duty military actually get deployed within the United States, that weapon is not just pointed at other people or other countries. It’s pointed at you,” Bronson said. “If you do not get in your house when I tell you to, you become the enemy. Martial law.”

Her recent rant was shared by America First candidate for Congress in Ohio Travis Wines.

“Woke soldier says she’ll shoot Americans who disobey her if martial law is declared,” Wines wrote on Twitter. “She must not realize how many of us veterans have the same training and won’t be on her side.”

What are your thoughts America, should she be kicked out of the military for calling Americans the enemy. What a tyrannical joke this sergeant is..

