WITCH HUNT! Georgia District Attorney Seeks Testimony from Gingrich and Flynn in Election Investigation to Indict President Trump

The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a radical Democrat is now pursuing testimony from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn, among others in her rogue investigation and witch hunt over President Trump seeking an investigation into the 2020 election results that the majority of Americans find invalid.

In a court petition filed on Friday, the Georgia District Attorney argued these allies of former President Donald J. Trump could have valuable information for the investigation into whether crimes were committed in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elations.

The prosecutor is seeking their testimony after the 2022 midterms.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney signed off on the requests for testimony, agreeing that the witnesses could provide valuable insights to the investigation, the Associated Press reported.

In her petition for the testimony of Newt Gingrich, Willis referenced evidence from the Jan 6 committee. She stated in an email that Trump allies discussed a plan to “arouse the country’s anger” over the 2020 election.

Willis has also claimed that Newt was involved in the alternative electors scheme, in which individuals presented themselves as electors to be called upon in the event that a court deemed Trump the winner.

Several Trump allies used the existence of the alternative electors as justification to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence into decertifying the 2020 election results.

For General Flynn, Willis noted his appearance on Newsmax after the election in which he suggested that Trump could tap U.S. “military capabilities” to “re-run an election in each of those states.”

According to Willis, Flynn also participated in meetings with Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, whom Willis is petitioning for testimony in August.

Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, who worked in the Trump administration, is also among the prosecutor’s petitions for testimony. What in the hell ever happened to attorney-client privilege? The Democrats are absolute criminals.

Willis plans to wrap up her work after the midterm elections and may begin to roll out indictments in December, CNN sources claim. Of course they do. She has also indicated that her inquiry is planning to embark on a quiet period ahead of the midterm elections.

“I think her hands are tied, certainly, until after the midterms,” Michael Moore, former U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, told the outlet. “She wants to pull some of the politics out of it, so to ensure that the investigation is not forgotten.”

So far her inquiry has put a string of Trump allies in line for deposition, hearing from Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and many more. Georgia Secretary of State resident Weasel and RINO (Republican in Name Only) Brad Raffensperger has also delivered his testimony to the special grand jury aiding Willis’s investigation.

So instead of investigating the mountains of evidence of voter fraud like in the Dinesh D’Souza documentary 2,000 Mules, or the work that True the Vote has done showcasing thousands of mules stealing votes and ballots in Fulton County alone, she’s upset because Trump asked the Georgia Secretary of State what happened?

Trump’s words were to “find” 11,780 votes to Raffensperger, which would be enough votes to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the state, if you believe Joe actually won state, not don’t.

President Trump has denied any wrongdoing and disparaged Willis’s inquiry as being yet another political “witch hunt” against him. Which it is.

According to The Washington Examiner, Willis is eyeing Racketeering and Corrupt Organization charges in her investigation. RICO charges are often used to prosecute gang activity and usually entail charges against several defendants, CNN reports.

