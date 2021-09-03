Wisconsin to Start 2020 Presidential Election Audits Soon

The Wisconsin Republican State legislators have approved an audit for the state’s 2020 presidential election results, and it is set to begin now in the coming weeks.

Wisconsin is yet another state along with Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan that have audits planned or ongoing.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was appointed to oversee the investigation of the election results.

Gableman traveled to Arizona last month to learn more about their election audit and how it could be useful in Wisconsin.

“I learned a lot there that will be helpful to my investigation,” said Gableman, who also attended the election fraud symposium led by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in Sioux Falls, South Dakota last month.

Gableman’s investigation is one of many in the state. The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau is also reviewing the results of last year’s election. Republican State Rep Janel Brandtjen, chairwoman of the Assembly Elections Committee, issues multiple subpoenas to election clerks in Brown and Milwaukee countries for voting machines and ballots.

The 45th President of the United States called Brandtjen a “strong and great leader.”

“All eyes are on Wisconsin as they begin their election audit,” said Trump. “Hopefully Republican Speaker Robin Vos has the integrity and strength Wisconsin needs to support Rep. Brandtjen’s efforts. Our Country is counting on it!”

Legislative attorneys have stated that election subpoenas are not valid unless Republican Speaker Robin Vos signs them.

Vos replied saying that if Gableman believes that subpoenas are necessary, “we will look into making sure those can happen.”

Thank you, @GovEvers, for doing your part and vetoing bills that would have made it harder for Wisconsinites to vote. Our democracy is stronger when everyone participates. https://t.co/5gyQBC1Ey7 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 11, 2021

Republicans have attempted to change voting laws in Wisconsin since last year, but their efforts have been vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis. Evers vetoed legislation last month that would have required residents that vote absentee to provide ID.

Joe Biden was projected as the narrow winner of Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election after securing the state by less than one percent of votes.

