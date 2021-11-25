Wisconsin Terrorist Tried to ‘Strike and Hurt as Many People as Possible’

What happened during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin was a terrorist attack that left at least six people dead and at least 62 people injured, according to court documents.

Waukesha police detectives said that Darrell Brooks tried to “strike and hurt as many people as possible” as he plowed through the crowd in a “zig zag driving pattern,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

“The vehicle took an abrupt left turn into the crowd of parade participants. At this point, it was clear to Officer Butryn that this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible,” Captain Tom Wagner wrote in the criminal complaint. “He observed the vehicle appeared to be intentionally moving side to side, striking multiple people, and bodies and objects were flying from the area of the vehicle.”

As Officer Butryn yelled, “Stop, stop the vehicle,” Brooks continued past police and barricades, the complaint stated.

“Officer Butryn observed the driver looking straight ahead, directly at him, and it appeared he had no emotion on his face,” Wagner wrote.

The complaint also details the five first-degree intentional homicide accounts that Brooks is facing, each of which carries a mandatory life sentence.

