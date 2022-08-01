Wisconsin Senate Democrat Leader Involved in Car Crash That Kills Young Mother and Daughter

On Friday, 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter Khaleesi were driving down the highway in Ashland, Wisconsin when they were struck by another vehicle. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ortman died shortly after in hospital .

The woman behind the wheel, Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, was left with non-serious injuries. According to Ashland police, Ortman and her daughter were driving westbound on Highway 2 when Bewley pulled out from the entrance to Maslowski Beach to turn east.

After being struck by Bewley, Ortman’s vehicle spun across the highway and was hit a second time.

At the time of the crash, Bewley had been on the phone with Ben Baker, a reporter from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .”Shortly after the interview began,” the Journal Sentinel reports , “Bewley told Baker she had cataract eye surgery the day before. Minutes later, she stopped talking mid-sentence and the […]

