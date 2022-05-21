Wisconsin School Superintendent CRIMINALLY Charged for Allegedly Forcing Students to Strip Down to Their Underwear in Bathrooms for Searches

An absolutely disgusting and pedophilic act as a Wisconsin School Superintendent has been criminally charged for making students strip down to their underwear in a school bathroom to search for vapes.
This is one of those stories that slipped through the crack, and as always at The DC Patriot, if we haven’t heard about it, we’ll report it and let you read for yourself. This is absolutely astonishing this didn’t make national news!
She has been charged with false imprisonment authorities say. Charges related to the confinement of six female students with the Suring School District for an alleged strip search on Jan. 18 are being filed against a local Superintendent.
Wisconson Suring School District Superintendent Kelly Casper is accused of holding at least six underage students captive in the Nurse’s bathroom. There she demanded they strip down to their underwear.
District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. says that Superintendent Casper stayed in the room blocking the door while the students disrobed.
In a news release, Burke stated that the students were not allowed to contact their parents or had any opportunity to leave the bathroom after being confined.
“The only choice they were given was to have the search conducted by a police officer or Casper,” Burke added.
“The State concludes that Kelly Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students in a small restroom located off the nurse’s office located in the Suring School Public School complex. The facts and surrounding circumstances lead the State to conclude that the children involved did not consent to being confined,” The News Release concluded.
Burke originally was hesitant to file charges as the search did not meet the requirements of the state to be a legal strip search as the students were allowed to keep their undergarments on. After an investigation, Burke has taken suit against Caspers due to her actions fitting the state’s definition of false imprisonment.