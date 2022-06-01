WISCONSIN CONGRESSMAN ASKS BIDEN IN WRITING TO WITHDRAW FROM WHO (WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

Republican Representative Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin sent a letter on Thursday to President Joe Biden, calling on his administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and requesting documents and communications between the Biden administration and the WHO.

The letter was spearheaded by Tiffany and led by three House Republicans on the Republican Study Committee (RSC). In the letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF), the lawmakers slam Biden for reversing the Trump administration’s plan to withdraw from the WHO, saying the Biden administration has not achieved any reforms to the organization.

The Republicans’ further mention that in April of 2022, Biden’s administration proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that the lawmakers say would expand the WHO’s global influence.

The lawmakers then call for documents and communications between the Biden administration and the WHO and IHR.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks told the DCNF before sending the letter, “Joe Biden’s decision to reenter the WHO on his first day in office perfectly represents his America last agenda. Taxpayers should not be forced to fund a destructive and anti-American organization. The WHO must answer for lying about COVID and the lab leak theory, kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party and its role in promoting destructive global lockdowns.”

