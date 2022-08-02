Wisconsin Clerks Refer 10 New Voter Fraud Cases for Criminal Referrals

According to the Wisconsin Election Commissions report, Clerks have reported 10 criminal referrals for voter fraud related to the 2020 election over the past year.

This now brings the total number of voter fraud referrals to 22 in the 2020 election. The most recent however were several referrals for “multiple elections,” which means the total number may be higher.

Some cases were referred to district attorneys involved a person and absentee mail in the 2020 election, while others were voting in two different states or voter impersonations.

This just in, but voting twice in the same election is a crime for those that are dumb enough to think this is okay.

The report showed that 73 criminal voter fraud referrals were made in 2021 and 2022 for multiple elections.

Most of the referrals came from Milwaukee and Brown counties, the states two most populous counties.

The following is from Just the News:

State officials, including many in GOP-run states, have said they have not found evidence of widespread fraud in the November 2020 election that could have altered the outcome. However, several states have acknowledged serious irregularities or unlawful changes to election rules occurred in 2020.

For instance, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court has ruled election regulators unlawfully allowed tens of thousands of absentee voters to skip voter ID checks by claiming they were “indefinitely confined” by the pandemic without suffering from a disability. And Wisconsin’s legislative audit bureau found numerous other rule changes were made that were not approved by the state legislature. In Arizona, an audit called into question more than 50,000 ballots cast in the November 2020 election, while in Georgia state election officials have uncovered such widespread mismanagement in vote counting in Fulton County, the state’s largest, that they have begun a process to have the state run future elections in the jurisdiction, which includes the city of Atlanta.

