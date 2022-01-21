WINRED COUNTERS DEMOCRATS ACTBLUE, RAISING ALMOST $560 MILLION IN 2021​

WinRed, Republicans’ national fundraising apparatus, raised over $559 million in 2021, ahead of the party’s efforts to take back majorities in the House and Senate.



According to The Hill, who first reported that the WinRed platform raised more than $559 million in 2021, including a massive $158 million in the fourth quarter. The outlet noted that nearly $81 million was raised either in state or local donations, while almost $210 million came from first-time donors.



The totals follow amazing fundraising announcements by both parties. In the House, where the Democrats have a slim 221-212 majority, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reported raising $72.4 million last year (2021), while both House Republican and Democratic campaign arms have announced record totals in recent months.



WinRed debuted in 2019 as Republicans’ counter to ActBlue, Democrats’ fundraising behemoth that has pulled in billions of dollars since its launch in 2004. The platforms make it easier for people around the country to give to races hundreds of miles away and for donations to be deployed where party leaders feel are needed most.



WinRed says that over 3,200 campaigns and organizations use its platform, 1,350 of which are on the state or local level.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...