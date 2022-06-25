WINNING! ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS STILL BEING BUSED TO D.C. FROM ARIZONA AND TEXAS

Governors of both Arizona and Texas have bused over 2,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since the month of April, according to news reports recently published.

What the leadership of these two states is doing is taking the problem with illegal immigrants crossing the border and putting the responsibility on the people actually responsible for the crisis. They are forcing the radical left in Washington to take responsibility and forcing them to acknowledge the problem and hopefully take action to stop it.

The Dail Wire reported, “The Washington Examiner confirmed that the migrants had been transported to the nation’s capital on at least 79 busses authorized by the two GOP governors of the two states.”

“These people are wanting to go somewhere else. They’re not wanting to stay in Arizona,” Morgan Carr, spokeswoman for Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ), went on to say in a statement to the outlet. “From what we’re seeing, they’re all primarily headed to the East Coast.”

Officials in Arizona have confirmed 14 buses carrying a total of 523 migrants since this project started in the middle of May.

Another spokesman for Ducey, C.J. Karamargin recently told the Washington Examiner, “This is a problem caused by Washington. We’re bringing it to Washington and we expect Washington to foot the bill. We’re going to send them a bill.”

The report also reveals that Texas has sent a total of 65 buses carrying more than 2,000 migrants to the nation’s capital since the middle of April.

One might wonder what happens to these folks once they reach their destination. They are dropped off at local non-profit groups that work to help them adjust to life in the United States.

According to the Daily wire, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) first announced plans to bus migrants ahead of the Biden administration’s plans to end Title 42 in early April.

Governor Abbott stated at the time, “To help officials, because our communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses for these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off, to Washington, D.C.”

Abbott continued, “We are sending them to the U.S. capital where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott explained his actions, “By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texans should not have to bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

The Daily Wire also revealed data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that there was an unbelievable 201,800 encounters by U.S. Border Patrol agents located on the southwest land border in the month of April.

It is very evident something needs to be done to resolve this issue at our southern border. But that isn’t happening under the leadership of the Biden administration. They seem to have deemed other issues of more importance or they have another plan for those crossing illegally. Do you think it might have something to do with new Democratic votes from these migrants?

