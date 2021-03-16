WINNING: Florida Gov. DeSantis Cancels All CCP Virus Fines Issued by Local Officials

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has had enough of the idiots by local mayors and city councils in his state with their Draconian mandates slowing the growth of reopening and taking out their liberal frustrations on citizens across the state.

DeSantis signed an executive order that will eliminate all fines issued by local government officials over the past year to people and businesses in the state who violated restrictions related to the China Virus.

The order (pdf) was signed after the Board of Executive Clemency approved DeSantis’s proposal on March 10 to categorically remit all fines related to local government CCP virus restrictions.

“I hereby remit any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions,” DeSantis confirmed in the order, referring to the disease caused by the virus.

The only fines exclude are those related to hospitals, assisted living facilities, and other health care providers. The order also doesn’t supersede any orders taken by the state.

The governor stated during the press conference that he thinks the fines issues are “out of control” and added that he wants to make sure his citizens are “protected.”

“Most of those restrictions have not been effective,” DeSantis told reporters at the briefing, WPTV reported.

“The evidence is in on that, so we just want to really go forward fresh,” he stated. “We want people to make decisions, but we don’t want it under the heavy-handed government.”

