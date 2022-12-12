BOOM! Wine Kills Germs That Cause Sore Throats and Dental Plaque Study Finds

Well if you’re a fan of having some wine like we are here at The DC Patriot, you already knew that wine was pretty awesome. It’s so awesome that Jesus turned water into it, let that sink in.

Now a new study shows that wine can actually keep you from getting sick. A new wine study shows that wine is a fantastic disinfectant for bad mouth germs, which is just another reason why we should all be drinking more of the good stuff.

Let’s be clear here though, we’re talking about everyday illnesses making has been dealing with for centuries. Sore throats, colds, bad gums, things like that. A study back in 1988 even showed that Wine was an effective disinfectant against bacteria.

In the 1988 study, they examined the antibacterial properties of carbonated drinks, wine, beer, skim milk, and water. After two days, wine had the least amount of bacteria compared to the other drinks.

In the study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers discovered that the acidity and alcohol concentration in wine isn’t what’s responsible for the antibacterial properties, as was previously believed. Instead, it’s due to a number of organic compounds found in both red and white wines.

The researchers isolated the compounds — lactic, malic, succinic, and tartaric acids — and after neutralizing their acidity, found that they kill 99.9 percent of dental bacterial and germs that cause sore throats.

“Exposure to wine had a persistent antibacterial effect,” the authors wrote. A minor distinction, however, is that red wine is better at killing bacteria than white wine, but not by much.

Another study from 1998 tested the effects of red wine on salmonella and compared it to a disinfecting solution containing the same alcohol concentration and acidity level, and found that red wine is better at killing the bacteria than the solution — and again, the acidity was the primary disinfectant and not the alcohol.

So, if you feel a little tickle in your throat, forget the Advil — pour yourself a glass of wine instead. (But don’t play around if you suspect coronavirus infection; even chugging wine won’t help with that.)

Thanks to our friends at Maxim for contributing to this article.

