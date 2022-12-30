Will Smith Super Mad His New Movie Bombed at the Box Office

This article could contain commentary reflecting the author’s common sense opinion. Do we really need to put that? Oh well.

Hollywood A-lister and movie star Will Smith is beside himself that his new movie is absolutely tanking at the box office.

After the slap heard round the world, it’s been a rough year or so for actor and musician Will Smith. Smith who of course dropped an “Oscar Slap” on host and comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, was crucified and rightfully so for being a bully on national television.

A new poll from Yahoo/YouGov says that 47% of those surveyed find Smith unfavorable. That’s a nice way of saying they don’t like the big jerk.

That’s shockingly up 37% in a similar poll that was conducted on March 28, the day after the Oscars, and the slap.

A majority of the people questioned in the new survey (67%) believe that Smith’s actions were wrong. 16 percent said he was right (those are the real racists), and 17% responded with not sure (those are the idiots). It’s 100% wrong to slap someone over a joke at a nationally televised awards show. If you or I did that, not only would be be in jail, we would never work again in that industry.

So as you know by now, Will Smith’s new movie is flopping. How big is it flopping you might ask? It’s making an pathetic amount, and the movie cost over $150 million to make.

As Radar Online reports, “when Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on December 12, one name was conspicuously absent. Nearly nine months after he slapped host Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, Will Smith and his prestige slave drama, Emancipation, were completely snubbed… ‘Will knows it’s a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won’t forgive him,’ an insider spilled. ‘But this really rams it home.’”

Those headed to the movies aren’t exactly impressed, either. On its opening weekend, them $120 million flick earned a reported average of just $3k per screen. All of which dismayed the 54-year-old former box office powerhouse, who’d clearly been angling for a post-slap comeback,” they conclude. “Despite apologizing for his actions, Chris, Hollywood, and fans haven’t forgiven Will — which is evident with his box office flop.”

So you mean people won’t support you if you slap someone for telling a joke about your wife, which is part of the routine at a nationally televised awards show. Who knew? Everyone apparently, but Will Smith.

