Will Smith, Antoine Fuqua Movie “Emancipation” Pulls Out of Filming in Georgia Over Voter ID Laws

This is what stupid looks like, and it’s more proof that the liberal elites, RINO’s, mainstream media and Hollywood elites want to rig the vote against the American people.

Will Smith and fellow actor Antoine Fuqua (I have no idea who this is) have been filming a new movie called “Emancipation” and they’ve now decided to pull out of Georgia because the state believes you should have to prove who you are to vote. What a noble concept, you mean they don’t want rigged elections in Georgia anymore? Say it isn’t so America?

The actor and the director said they couldn’t ‘in good conscience’ support the state economically.



The Actor and Director released the following statement on Monday:

“At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice. We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access,” the statement reads. “The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state.”

The new law adds early voting access for most counties, adding an additional mandatory Saturday and codifying Sunday hours as optional, according to a report from Georgia Public Broadcasting. It also standardizes early voting hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or as long as 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; makes it mandatory to present a state-issued ID when requesting an absentee ballot; limits the number of drop boxes in the state, requiring them to be placed at early voting locations and only available while the precinct is open; and prohibits handing out food and water within 150 feet of the polling place or 25 feet of any voter in line, although poll workers are exempted.

The liberals are always upset when fairness is involved. Thanks to our friends at Fox News for contributing to this article.

