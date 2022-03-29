WICKED: Biden Proposes New Budget That Will Force Americans to Fund Abortions

For the second year in a row the lovely Commander in Chief has proposed a budget that would force Americans to fund abortion. Yup, Democrats hate babies, it’s well known.

This will scrap the Hyde Amendment and force Americans to fund killing babies in abortions with their tax dollars. It’s truly sickening.

If Congress approves Biden’s budget, thousands of babies will be killed in abortions nationwide and they will be paid for with your taxpayer funds.

In comments to LifeNews.com, a GOP official slammed Biden for trying to make Americans pay for abortions with their hard-earned tax dollars.

“Joe Biden likes to say budgets are ‘statements of values,’ and his budget shows once again that Biden does not care about the life of the unborn child. Biden’s decision to eliminate the bipartisan Hyde Amendment in his budget proposal for the second straight year is just one of the many reasons this is the most radical, pro-abortion administration in history. Pro-life Americans are going to come out in full force this November to reject Biden and Democrats’ abortion extremism,” Andrew Brennan, RNC Director of Faith Communications, told LifeNews.

A 2019 Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 49% supported the Hyde Amendment while only 33% opposed it. In 2020, a Marist poll found that those opposed to federal funding of abortions held firm with 60% of Americans opposed.

In a 2021 Marist poll conducted in January, those who “oppose using tax dollars to pay for a woman’s abortion”—58% —is solid and consistent with prior polling. What is noticeable is that 65% of Independents and even 31% of Democrats oppose federal funding of abortion.

Recent polling shows 77% of Americans oppose using taxpayer dollars to promote abortion overseas, and 58% oppose using taxpayer money to fund abortions in the United States.

What else should you expect from the party that boos God at its national convention?

Thanks to our friends at LifeNews.com for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...