Why Was Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Arguing with a 46-year-old Man with a Hammer in His Underwear: “Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person.”

According to the mainstream media reports on Friday, Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was attacked by a madman with a hammer. Well now actual details of the story are starting to come out, and folks it’s just not adding up, not at all.

That’s why you should be subscribed to The DC Patriot, it’s FREE, and we’ll tell you the truth. Let’s dig into this. So some background according to police David DePape was found in his underwear in Paul Pelosi’s home with no signs of a break in. Let’s continue.

Paul Pelosi shouldn’t have been attacked with a hammer but there are questions. If he was a random burglar y did dispatch know his name and refer to him as a ‘friend’? Y was David Depape in his underwear? If there was a break in y was the glass projected outside? pic.twitter.com/Xvreb2N8v0 — David Gudger (@slope2seaside) October 29, 2022

“Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person.”

Officers then discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi.

DePape is a nudist from a hippie collective. He's a member of the Green Party. But the press needs to divert from people questioning why 2 guys in their underwear were hammering each other at 2:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/ejUR6XFHx6 — Zees United for American Freedom (@TruthTeIIerz) October 29, 2022

Police have taken DePape into custody and said he will be booked for attempted homicide, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, infliction of great bodily injury on the elderly, dissuading a victim, threatening a family member of a public official, and damaging and preventing a communication for an emergency call.

So how did he get in with his underwear only? Who let him in? Kyle Becker of Becker News ads the following.

Also, who in the hell is the unknown person who let them in but wasn’t trying to stop two men in their underwear at 2:30 am from beating each other up with a hammer? However the police sure are painting a sob story of bullshit, aren’t they?

The man accused of entering the Pelosi home and attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer specifically targeted the California Democrat, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott confirmed on Friday. That was consistent with the revelation that the assailant, a 42-year-old Berkeley resident, had asked “Where is Nancy?” before his assault.

“This was intentional,” Scott told reporters, adding politicians’ families “don’t sign up for this.”

“It is wrong, and everyone should be disgusted,” he added.

David Depape:



-Nudist activist

-Protester for leftist causes

-Hemp jewelry maker

-Lives in Berkeley, California

-Got into some underwear-only hammer fight with Nancy Pelosi's husband that police witnessed fully after teleporting into the house



Definitely not planned…



6/6 pic.twitter.com/3p9YX3Q9wf — Sparky Wilson (@SparkyWilson3) October 29, 2022

The following is from Politico:

David DePape forced his way into the home through a back entrance, Scott said. Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person. They discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi.

Police have taken DePape into custody and said he will be booked for attempted homicide, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, infliction of great bodily injury on the elderly, dissuading a victim, threatening a family member of a public official, and damaging or preventing a communication for an emergency call.

Pelosi has undergone successful surgery for fractures to his skull and arms.

But wait, there’s more crazy in this story, you just thought we were finished.

**NEW**: Police audio of SFPD’s ‘welfare check’ call about Paul Pelosi says that he called “David” a “friend” who seemed “confused.” Context: This was a Berkeley nudist in his underwear struggling with another man in his underwear over a hammer at 2:30 am in San Francisco

This is so bizarre. https://t.co/mGLJPJfFOi — Brittney Hopper (@brittneytv) October 29, 2022

The police are trying to tell you this is politically motivated… Here’s a picture of the home of the Berkeley hippy who attacked Paul Pelosi.

Just notice what Viva Frei noted. You don’t often see American flags desecrated into Pride Flags from conservatives, in fact you never see it. But of course believe the narrative sheep.

Now I am no political expert, but is the pride flag on the American flag typically something found of the alt right? https://t.co/o4SOiB0J0g — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 29, 2022

According to multiple sources DePape is a nudist who lived in a hippie commune in Berkeley. This leftist lunatic claims that he heard Kevin McCarthy and that’s why he attacked Paul Pelosi while the two men argued and fought over a hammer in their underwear at 2:30 a.m.

They think you’re stupid America, do your own research and realize you’re again being played by the lying, deceitful, fact checking buffoons of the mainstream media trying to paint the narrative of hate and divide once again.

Yes the nudist who lived in a hippie commune in Berkeley totally heard Kevin McCarthy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 29, 2022

We believe that not all Americans are idiots and puppets to the Mainstream Media, so please research this. If it doesn’t add up, you have to ask yourself why doesn’t it add up. Think for yourself, and stop letting those in the media, big tech, and in corporate America dictate your way to think. Oh, and the government, they aren’t helping either, are they?

