Why Was FBI Director Chris Wray in Such a Hurry to Leave Senate Judiciary Committee?

FBI Director Chrisopher Wray endured a lengthy Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday by evading hard questions on everything from the FBI’s role in the January 6 investigation to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Wray had dodged accountability for the Russia collusion hoax and refused to explain the law enforcement agency’s partisanship on his watch. The FBI Director did manage to concede that reports about alleged obstruction in the Hunter Biden probe were ‘deeply troubling.”

Wray did cut his grilling short by using the excuse he had a plane to catch. The New York Post reported it this way last: Allegations that biased FBI agents shielded first son Hunter Biden from criminal investigations are “deeply troubling,” FBI Director Christopher Wray was forced to admit Thursday under gilling from Republican senators, before cutting the Q & A short by claiming he needed to catch a flight.

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley (R-IA) noted that Wray wasn’t flying commercial and pleaded in vain for the FBI chief to reschedule the departure of his government jet.

When the hearing ended at 1:30 pm, Wray ambled over to Grassley to shake his hand. The microphones picked up some of the exchange.”

Grassley, a courtly row-crop farmer from Butler County, Iowa, who has a shrewd Columbo-esque tendency to ask “just one more thing,” leaned forward and asked, “I assume you’ve got other business.”

Wray answered, “Yeah,” and sauntered off.​

Grassley’s staff did not know where Wray was going after the hearing and FBI public affairs did not respond to an email by press time.

Miranda Devine of the Post was able to find out the actual reason for Wray absconding from the Senate hearing. It was relaxation, Wray was going on vacation.

The luxury FBI Gulfstream jet Wray uses was recorded to Flightradar24 making the one hour 12-minute flight later Thursday afternoon to scenic Saranac Lake in the Adirondacks, which happens to be a favorite summer destination since his childhood, when he used to hike the High Peaks and fish for trout, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

Wray, 55, who attended the Buckley School on the Upper East Side and the private Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, graduated from Yale University, the alma mater of his father, Cecil Wray, who was Adirondack Park Agency Commissioner for 14 years.

The FBI’s Gulfstream made another trip to Saranac Lake on Thursday, June 2, returning to Washington, D.C. on June 5.

The Biden administration is now so brazen that officials act like Congressional testimony is a joke, And who could blame them? When was the last time anyone was held accountable for perpetrating crimes against the American people, such as carrying out the Russian hoax, the Biden family’s influence-peddling schemes, or rigging the 2020 election?

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...