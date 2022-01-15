Why The Powers-That-Be Can’t Admit They Were Wrong About The Jab

Jeff Dornik returns for this first episode of The Jeff Dornik Show of 2022, sharing that he recently contracted the Omicron variant of Covid-19. He shares his experience and the treatment his doctor prescribed. He closes out the show exposing the truth about the virus and The Jab and why the Globalist Elite can’t admit they were wrong. Their motivation is more self-serving than just money or even The Great Reset.

Over the Christmas holiday, I contracted Covid-19. Luckily it was the Omicron variant, according to the symptoms that I had, which included a migraine, a low fever and a dry cough for two days. Let me start off by saying that I am not vaxxed.



As I told our jabbed friends and family that I got Covid, the immediate fear set in. I could hear it in their voice.



“But you aren’t vaccinated, which means that it’s going to be WORSE for you!” I would calmly explain that I am confident because it’s Omicron, that I have a strong immune system and am on a doctor prescribed supplement regimen, which includes things like Zinc, Vitamin D and Quercetin.



You should have heard many of their voices on the phone… the sheer terror on the other end of the line. You could hear in their voices that they thought I was going to be in ICU if not die from the Omicron because I’m not vaxxed.



Now, I would like to share with you the regimen that I followed once I contracted Covid. It’s important that you take this seriously right from the get-go. I’m not prescribing anything, but this is what my doctor had me take:

Melatonin: 3mg-5mg before bed nightly Quercetin: 500mg 3 times a day Om Chaga: 2 caps twice daily Vitamin C: 2000mg 3-4 times a day or to bowel tolerance Vitamin D: 25,000 IU per day for 5 days ONLY, decrease to 10,000 per day thereafter Vitamin A: 250,000 IU per day for 5 days ONLY Zinc: 30-50mg twice daily WITH food (will cause nausea on an empty stomach

I’ve said from the very beginning that I believe everyone is going to contract Covid at some point, it’s only a matter of time. According to our government’s data and statistics, just by being alive in America you have a 92% chance of NOT contracting Covid-19 in any given year. Out of that 8% that will contract it, you have a 99.9+% chance of not dying from it. That goes for whether you are jabbed or not.



With that in mind, you can see why everyone’s utter fear is flying in the face of the data and science. It shows how effective the propaganda campaign is.



What’s been interesting is that the Mainstream Media and even Fraudci have been forced to admit that we’ve been right about everything from breakthrough cases to the effectiveness of the “vaccines” to children going to the hospital WITH Covid instead of BECAUSE of Covid.



Despite this fact and that they admit the specific points, they cannot admit that they were wrong. And there’s a specific reason for that: If they admit that they were wrong about the vaccines, despite their constant changing of the goalposts and even parroting some of our talking points, it’s the end of the road for them and they face losing their jobs, their power, their status and face prison time for crimes against humanity.



Think about it: If Fauci admits that he was wrong about the vaccines protecting anyone from Covid, then he faces serious violations of the Nuremberg Code. If he admits that the VAERS reporting is accurate, and thousands of people have died from the jab while he’s running around lying about how safe they are, he faces losing his job and being charged with crimes against humanity.



If Pfizer admits that they covered up the negative aspects of their studies, including how many people died during their trials (which they know, but didn’t share in their report), they face such massive fines, they could actually go out of business.



The entire pandemic is built on a lie. The entire “cure” is a fraud. And many wonder why they can’t admit what we can all see right in front of us.



As long as the continue to collude with Big Tech and the Mainstream Media to cover up the truth about covid and the Jab, they avoid the repercussions of their actions. They only go to jail if the entire system gets taken down or someone like Fauci admits they were wrong. Since that will never happen, the continue to dig their heels in.



You see, they cannot point to the truth. The truth exposes their sins. So they continue to lie and deflect, pretending that they’ve been honest the whole time and all of us “conspiracy theorists” are trying to kill everyone.



Big Tech didn’t kick me off of Twitter because I was spreading disinformation, as they claimed. They kicked me off for fear or being exposed for being the same CDC that performs the highly illegal and racist Tuskegee Experiments, which they are now repeating on a massive scale.



The Globalist Elite are only safe as long as they keep the majority of Americans from hearing about the truth. This is where it’s incumbent upon us to get the truth out there far and wide. Want this to end? Red pill as many of your friends and family as possible.



At a certain point, we will win. We have the truth on our side. And when it finally gets exposed for all to see, the repercussions will be staggering.



Be encouraged. If you are healthy, take care of yourself and take the right supplements, you have nothing to fear with Covid or Omicron. Also, it’s only a matter of time before Fauci and Co face the wrath of the American people for lying to us and causing millions of people to die both from the vax and from a lack of early treatment.



In the meantime, we keep pushing forward and exposing the truth constantly. It’s how we win the war.

