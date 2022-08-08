Why Pence Choosing Against Trump Backed Candidates is a Huge Mistake

Just a week before the Republican primary election, both former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence made separate trips to the state of Wisconsin last week to campaign for their respective candidates for governor. This has created the impression that the race for Wisconsin’s governor is becoming another high-profile struggle between Trump and Pence.

A week prior, the ex-vice president gave his support to Rebecca Kleefisch in her bid to become the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin. On Wednesday, he landed in the state to campaign with Kleefisch. At this point, there is no other option except to dispute his logic. It’s possible that he believes that opposing Trump would win him fans, but it’s obvious that he hasn’t been paying attention.

​As Trump pushed to promote candidates who have backed his assertions that the 2020 race was stolen, this endorsement was just the third time that Pence has gone against the previous president. Pence stated on Wednesday, “Rebecca Kleefisch should be elected as the next governor of Wisconsin because Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the great State of Wisconsin.”

Republicans in Wisconsin hope to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in 2022 and long appeared to rest those hopes on aformer TV news anchor who spent 8 years as former Governor Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative’s policies. Then a Wealthy construction company owner, Tim Michels jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money in the race and then won Donald Trump’s backing.

On Tuesday, August 9, the two candidates, Kleefisch and Michels will square off against one another in the primary election with the victor getting to challenge the current Democratic governor, Tony Evers, in the general election.

It seems Pence would have been better off throwing what little influence he has behind Trump’s favored candidate to ensure a complete victory in November, but instead, he did the opposite. It would have shown his dedication to the GOP base.

The state of Wisconsin has emerged as a key battleground state due to the fact that is was one of only a handful of states that ensured President Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Although both Kleefisch and Michels have run on promises to increase voter integrity, neither candidate has come out in support of moves to decertify the results of the 2020 election, as Trump has hinted may be necessary in the state.

Pence also went against Trump’s wishes when it came to endorsing a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona, endorsing attorney Karrin Taylor Robson. Trump endorsed hard-right and former television new anchor Kari Lake, who defeated Robson in a close primary on August 2.

Pence has been subjected to pressure from Trump to invalidate the results of the 2020 election, but the former vice president refused to comply. The two previous occupants of the White House parted ways in the spring as a result of their support for opposing candidate in Georgia’s election for governor.

The fact that the former vice president is doing everything in his power to work against the interests of his former boss is revolting and extremely disheartening. In spite of this, if precedents set in earlier primaries are any indication, Trump’s preferred candidates will emerge victorious. And when this happens, Pence will be left with a red face and no where to go.

