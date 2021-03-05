WHY? National Guard Members Deployed to Inauguration Are Getting Brand-New Award…

This is absolutely absurd.. National Guard members who were deployed to our nations Capitol for the inauguration are now getting an award. An award for what?

The following is from Military.com

The D.C. National Guard has created a new “Presidential Inauguration Support Ribbon” in recognition of a deeply unusual security mission earlier this year, an official confirmed to Military.com.

“In recognition of their service as part of the security mission at the U.S. Capitol and other facilities in Washington, D.C., before, during and after the 59th Presidential Inauguration, the District of Columbia National Guard plans to present all Soldiers and Airmen who took part in the mission one or both of the following decorations: the District of Columbia National Guard Presidential Inauguration Support Ribbon and/or the District of Columbia Emergency Service Ribbon,” Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Carver, spokesman for the Virginia Air National Guard and director of Joint Task Force-DC Joint Information Center, said in a statement. “Both ribbons are District-level decorations. Plans for their presentation are not yet final. Other federal decorations are also being considered.”

While the Emergency Service Ribbon previously existed to honor Guard members who serve in support of a non-war emergency or crisis, the Presidential Inauguration Support Ribbon is new, designed specially for troops from D.C. and the other 53 states and territories who participated in the 2021 deployment.

I’ve talked to several of my veteran brothers who’ve served in the National Guard and active duty, and they feel this is absolutely laughable.

What are your thoughts?

