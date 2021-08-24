Why is the FDA Attacking a Safe and Effective Drug?

Why is the Food and Drug Administration attacking a very effective and safe drug? It’s a question that millions of Americans would like an answer to.

The Food and Drug Administration claims that we should follow the science. Well the science shows that ivermectin has been approved and certified by the FDA since 1996, so why are they attacking it?

Earlier this year the agency put out a special warning that “you should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid-19.”

The FDA’s statement included scary words like.. “serious harm,” “hospitalized,” “dangerous,” “very dangerous,” “seizures,” “coma and even death” and “highly toxic.” Any reader would think the FDA was warning against poison pills. In fact, the drug is FDA-approved as a safe and effective antiparasitic.

Ivermectin was developed and marketed by Merck & Co. William C. Campbell and Satoshi Omuru won the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering and developing ivermectin, which Mr. Campbell claims modified to create ivermectin.

Ivermectin is on the World Health Organization’s list of Essential Medicines.

Merck has donated four billion doses to prevent river blindness and other diseases in Africa with Ivermectin where parasites are common.

A group of 10 doctors who call themselves Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance have said ivermectin is “one of the safest, low-cost, and widely available drugs in the history of medicine.”

Ivermectin fights 21 viruses, including SARS-CoV2, the cause of Covid-19. A single does reduced viral load of SARS-CoV2 in cells by 99.8% in 24 hours and 99.98% in 48 hours according to a June 2020 study in the journal of Antiviral Research.

Here’s an article from our friends at the world famous Science Direct saying “The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro“

How could all of these credible publications say ivermectin works, but the mainstream media and FDA are attacking it?

Abstract: Although several clinical trials are now underway to test possible therapies, the worldwide response to the COVID-19 outbreak has been largely limited to monitoring/containment. We report here that Ivermectin, an FDA-approved anti-parasitic previously shown to have broad-spectrum anti-viral activity in vitro, is an inhibitor of the causative virus (SARS-CoV-2), with a single addition to Vero-hSLAM cells 2 h post infection with SARS-CoV-2 able to effect ~5000-fold reduction in viral RNA at 48 h. Ivermectin therefore warrants further investigation for possible benefits in humans.

See what the study actually said:

To test the antiviral activity of ivermectin towards SARS-CoV-2, we infected Vero/hSLAM cells with SARS-CoV-2 isolate Australia/VIC01/2020 at an MOI of 0.1 for 2 h, followed by the addition of 5 μM ivermectin. Supernatant and cell pellets were harvested at days 0–3 and analysed by RT-PCR for the replication of SARS-CoV-2 RNA (Fig. 1A/B). At 24 h, there was a 93% reduction in viral RNA present in the supernatant (indicative of released virions) of samples treated with ivermectin compared to the vehicle DMSO. Similarly a 99.8% reduction in cell-associated viral RNA (indicative of unreleased and unpackaged virions) was observed with ivermectin treatment. By 48 h this effect increased to an ~5000-fold reduction of viral RNA in ivermectin-treated compared to control samples, indicating that ivermectin treatment resulted in the effective loss of essentially all viral material by 48 h. Consistent with this idea, no further reduction in viral RNA was observed at 72 h. As we have observed previously (Lundberg et al., 2013; Tay et al., 2013; Wagstaff et al., 2012), no toxicity of ivermectin was observed at any of the timepoints tested, in either the sample wells or in parallel tested drug alone samples.

You can read the full study here on Ivermectin.

