Why is One Small Ohio Town Being Treated Like the Movie ‘Outbreak’ and the American Media is Silent? [VIDEO]

You may have heard about the massive train derailment and insane clouds along with animals dropping from the sky, dead cattle, reporters being arrested, and basically all hell is breaking loose in Ohio.

But like you, we’re in the same boat, which is what in the hell is really happening and going on. Why are they arresting reporters for reporting on this?

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene weighed in with the following:

“East Palestine, Ohio is undergoing an ecological disaster because authorities blew up the train derailment cars carrying hazardous chemicals and press are being arrested for trying to tell the story.“

Dead fish and cattle are being reported as far as 100 miles away form the site, and as we mentioned and so did a Congresswoman, those reporting on it are being arrested. So what in the blue hell is really going on?

These people are living in a real life version of the movie “Outbreak” and the American media is silent on it. Let that sink in.

The risk, the dangers are that this explosion we’re being told contains Vinyl Chloride, which most Americans don’t even know what that is.

The following is from CNN: (Yes they did a damn good job on this so far)

Vinyl chloride, which is used to make PVC pipes, can cause dizziness, sleepiness and headaches. It has also been linked to an increased risk of cancer in the liver, brain, lungs and blood.

Although butyl acrylate easily mixes with water and will move quickly through the environment, it isn’t especially toxic to humans, said Richard Peltier, an associate professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

“Vinyl chloride, however, has a specific and important risk in that is contains a bunch of chlorine molecules, which can form some really awful combustion byproducts,” Peltier said. “These are often very toxic and often very persistent in the environment.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern acknowledged but did not respond to CNN’s request for more information on how much of these chemicals spilled into the soil and water.

The Ohio EPA says it’s not sure yet, either.

“Initially, with most environmental spills, it is difficult to determine the exact amount of material that has been released into the air, water, and soil. The assessment phase that will occur after the emergency is over will help to determine that information,” James Lee, media relations manager for the Ohio EPA, wrote in an email to CNN.

Lee said that after his agency has assessed the site, it will work on a remediation plan.

Vinyl chloride is unstable and boils and evaporates at room temperature, giving it a very short lifespan in the environment, said Dana Barr, a professor of environmental health at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.

“If you had a very small amount of vinyl chloride that was present in an area, it would evaporate within minutes to hours at the longest,” she said.

“But the problem they’re facing here is that it’s not just a small amount, and so if they can’t contain what gets into the water or what gets into the soil, they may have this continuous off-gassing of vinyl chloride that has gotten into these areas,” Barr said.

“I probably would be more concerned about the chemicals in the air over the course of the next month.”

The video below shared by Erin Elizabeth from Health Nut News, explains what is really happening, and its’ the best video we’ve seen on the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

