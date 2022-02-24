For those who don’t know and haven’t checked, “Why does Ukraine matter? The following information is just a little information on the natural resources, economy, geographic location, and size of why it’s important to Europe and the global supply chain, not to mention Putin and Russia, why Ukraine is such a big deal. This is how the nation of Ukraine ranks:

Ukraine’s Resource Ranking in the World

“1st in Europe and 7th inthe world for recoverable reserves of uranium ores.” (2020 Source: Statista.com)

“2nd place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves.” 2021 (Source: U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Page T11, Exhibit C

“2nd place in the world in terms of explored reserves of manganese ores (2.3 billion tons, or 12% of the world’s reserves).” The website ukrainetrek.com backs up this data. (Sources: ukrainetrek.com and USGS)

“2nd largest iron ore reserves in the world (30 billion tons).” Data published in 2010 showed that Ukraine was only topped by China in this category. It’s unclear if more recent numbers changed those rankings. (Source: USGS)

“2nd place in Europe in terms of mercury ore reserves.” As of 2010, Spain was the only European country that had more mercury ore reserves. (Source: USGS)

“3rd place in Europe (13th place in the world) in shale gas reserves (42 trillion cubic meters).” (Source: Reuters)

“8th place in the world in coal reserves (33.9 billion tons).” (Source: BP)



Ukraine and Agriculture“1st in Europe in terms of arable land area.” According to the CIA’s World Factbook, 56.1% of Ukraine’s land is arable. Arable land is defined by Merriam-Webster as land being “fit for or used for the growing of crops.” (Source: CIA)



“1st place in the world in exports of sunflower and sunflower oil.” This data came from 2019. (Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC)



“4th place in the world in barley production and 4th place in barley exports.” According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, (USDA and worldstopexports.com).



“5th largest producer and 4th largest exporter of corn in the world.” According to data from 2019-2020 (Sources: Investopedia and worldstopexports.com)



“3rd largest producer of potatoes in the world.” (2019 Source: FAO Investment Centre)

“4th largest rye producer in the world.” (2019-2020 Source: Statista.com)



“5th place in the world in bee production (75,000 tons).” (Source: NationMaster.com)



“5th place in the world in wheat exports.” (2020 Source: worldstopesports.com)



“Ukraine can meet the food needs of 600 million people.” This statistic appeared to come from Kyiv Post. (Source: Kyiv Post)



Ukraine and Industry“3rd largest gas production in Europe and 4th largest natural gas pipeline system in the world (142.5 bln cubic meters of gas throughput capacity in the EU).” (Oxford Institute and Tass)

“2nd largest in Europe and 7th largest in the world in terms of installed capacity of nuclear power plants.” (2020 Source: IAEA)



“4th place in Europe and 13th in the world in terms of rail network length (22,300 km). (2014 Source: NationMaster.com)



“5th largest iron exporter in the world.” (2020 Source: Statista.com)



“3rd place in the world in clay exports.” (2019 Source: OEC)



“5th place in the world in titanium exports.” (2019 Sources: World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS) and OEC)

“12th place in the world in exports of defence industry products.” “market share of the leading exporters of major weapons between 2016 and 2020, by country.” (Source: Statosta.com)



“12th largest steel producer in the world (32.4 million tons).” (2020 Source: Wikipedia and World Steel Association)



All of this information and much more has been making the circuit on Facebook and other platforms. But what content we have shared has all been verified and verification given. There is a lot of content that is being published that we omitted that couldn’t be verified.

Now you Know….

