Why Does Joe Biden Have a Fake White House Studio? INSIDE DETAILS and Video and of this Bizarre Presidency as Former Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Explains

One of the most insane things to date of the Biden presidency is the fact that the administration created a phony White House set to do videos from.
It was used to show Joe Biden getting his booster shots.
It was used when Biden gave a prerecorded speech for Martin Luther King, Jr. day, and a few other occasions.
It’s been used for meetings with business leaders and CEO’s of major companies, and yet no one seems to ask the question of why? Why isn’t someone asking what in the blue hell is going on here America?
Well now we’ve got an inside look from former Trump adviser Stephen Miller who gave his thoughts on what’s going on with the fake White House and why it is being used.
Here’s a look at the Fake White House set: