Why Does Joe Biden Have a Fake White House Studio? INSIDE DETAILS and Video and of this Bizarre Presidency as Former Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Explains

One of the most insane things to date of the Biden presidency is the fact that the administration created a phony White House set to do videos from.

It was used to show Joe Biden getting his booster shots.

It was used when Biden gave a prerecorded speech for Martin Luther King, Jr. day, and a few other occasions.

It’s been used for meetings with business leaders and CEO’s of major companies, and yet no one seems to ask the question of why? Why isn’t someone asking what in the blue hell is going on here America?

Well now we’ve got an inside look from former Trump adviser Stephen Miller who gave his thoughts on what’s going on with the fake White House and why it is being used.

And for Biden apologists making the incredibly asinine observation that you can read monitors in other rooms: yes, for formal addresses. WH created this bizarre set-up to create illusion that Biden’s running a normal human *meeting* when he’s actually delivering a scripted text. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2021

I wrote a story about Biden's imitation White House set last week.



My guess is that it's easier to do Zoom calls and streaming events here than the actual WH with better lighting and equipment but Team Biden has not responded to requests for comment.https://t.co/4lCmna6R8q — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 6, 2021

Here’s a look at the Fake White House set:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...