Why Does it Seem Like Our Trusted Leaders are Covering for Pfizer and Big Pharma? [VIDEO]

It seems as if every time I turn around, there’s another arm of the propaganda machine at work pushing a particular narrative that is providing cover for some sort of sinister behavior of the Powers-That-Be. My standard procedure is that if there’s a narrative running in the mainstream media, it’s safe to bet that the truth is probably the exact opposite.

What’s become concerning, however, is that the propaganda is not just found in the MSM. As time is going on, I’m becoming more convinced than ever that there is a PSYOP going on within our own resistance movement that’s supposed to be opposing the supposed covid vaccines.

In reality, what we are witnessing is a sinister conspiracy to inject every man, woman and child with a bioweapon that is designed to injure and kill, and then control those that survive. I don’t see how you can look at the data and the patents and come to any other conclusion.

This is not just a vaccine gone out of control. This is a bioweapon.

Let’s think logically: The covid “vaccine” does not stop you from contracting covid-19. It does not stop you from spreading covid-19. It also doesn’t stop you from getting seriously sick from covid-19. Nor does it keep you from going to the hospital with covid-19. And, finally, it does not stop you from dying from covid-19. In fact, it does the exact opposite.

According to the data and research that is finally coming out, we are seeing that the jabs don’t help fight covid, but actually make the injectees more susceptible to this sickness. We are seeing that the majority of covid deaths are from the vaxxed. The vast majority of those getting the Rona multiple times are the jabbed. The cities with the highest vaccination rates are the same cities with the highest covid rates. You just can’t make this up.

And then we have to deal with the very real repercussions of these jabs. The myocarditis is out of control. SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) is happening almost on a daily basis among professional athletes, at rates unprecedented. We are finding massive blood clots in those that have been injected. Plus there’s all the rest of the adverse reactions to this bioweapon injection, or as the late Dr Zelenko would call it: the Poison Death Shot.

So why are our trusted leaders still calling it a “vaccine” or even a “gene therapy”? It is neither. It is a bioweapon that does not help anyone, but only causes injury, disability and death.

The false narratives within our movement do not end there. What we are are seeing is the continual claim that Pfizer cannot be held liable for the release of this bioweapon into the bodies of the public. We’ve heard all sorts of excuses.

It started with the false claim from some of the leading voices in our movement that the jabs are not FDA approved and still under Emergency Use Authorization. This narrative provides cover for Pfizer, convincing people that they have no recourse for their “vaccine” injuries. The reality is that the jabs ARE FDA approved, and should be prosecuted for their crimes against humanity… both from a criminal and civil standpoint.

The latest claim is even more ridiculous. What’s going around on conservative podcasts is that the FDA approval of the Pfizer-Biontech Comirnaty “vaccine” was a PSYOP in and of itself. This means that, while there is an FDA approval letter and all the documentation to state that the jab is FDA approved, that was all a facade and it didn’t actually ever happen. This is a laughable attempt to provide cover for the sinister Big Pharma giant Pfizer.

So what’s going on?

It’s clear that there’s a lot of propaganda being thrown around on both sides of this fight. Unfortunately, I’m becoming more convinced that there are multiple PSYOPS going on in regards to the covid jabs. One is being conducted on the American people in general to get jabbed and believe that it is protecting them from the “wildly dangerous” virus. The other is being conducted on us, the anti-covid vaxx crowd for the purposes if protecting Pfizer from being liable for their crimes against humanity.

When you hear even our own trusted leaders making claims that result in the protection of Big Pharma and Pfizer, I would definitely question that narrative. We’ve got to set our sights on these criminal organizations, and any deflection of responsibility or attention elsewhere simply hinders our attempts to stop the madness.

