Why Did Douglas County, Nevada Just Delete 82% of 2020 Voters Off Their Rolls?

Something strange is brewing in Douglas County, Nevada. Mathematical impossibilities were uncovered through the Secretary of State’s voter rolls by local election integrity advocate Cardiff Gerhardt in a video he explains all “here.” It seems 82% of voters who voted in 2020 have suddenly “disappeared” off the rolls. Either a catastrophic event like a meteor hit the county no one knew about, there was some Trail of Tears exodus out of the state that didn’t make the news….or the information was erased off the website to stop internet sleuths from investigating further if those people were alive, legal, or even real to begin with. The kicker is, that in order to recall any of the officials that were just “voted” in, you’d need have 25% of the people that voted to sign a petition…which is an impossibility because only 16.8% of illegible voters are still “there.” The other possibility is they ran ballots through multiple times which is what they got caught doing on video in Fulton County, Georgia. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE?

Nevada is one of several battleground states that inexplicably stopped counting for no reason election night, had poll watchers barred from properly observing, and had mail-in ballots sent to every voter alive, dead, and illegal (illegals are automatically singed up to vote at the DMV unless they notice/choose to opt out.) For months, Nevada voters from all political backgrounds and beliefs have been petitioning government officials in the state to hold a 3rd party forensic audit to see if their votes even mattered since there was none of the required transparency necessary to certify the election in the first place. Government officials either ignored these hundreds of signed affidavits…or responded with threats of possible felonies just for people asking. Since voters are ultimately asking these same officials to investigate themselves for fraud, to say it’s been an uphill battle would be an understatement. Politicians from the Governor down, have been refusing to listen to the people at meetings and town halls across the state. Despite an overwhelming majority being against mandates and for a forensic audits….politicians are plowing through with their unconstitutional plans and concreting the fraud that just occurred for the next election. It has residents wondering if petitions to the military to intervene might have better results.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to remind these people to do their damn job: SOS Barbara Cegavske: 775-684-5708 sosmail@sos.nv.gov

AG Aaron Ford: 775-684-1100 aginfo@ag.nv.gov

Governor Steve Sisolak: 775-684-5670

Annie.Black@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Dickman@asm.state.nv.us, John.Ellison@asm.state.nv.us, Gregory.Hafen@asm.state.nv.us, Alexis.Hansen@asm.state.nv.us, Melissa.Hardy@asm.state.nv.us, Heidi.Kasama@asm.state.nv.us, Lisa.Krasner@asm.state.nv.us, Glen.Leavitt@asm.state.nv.us, Andy.Matthews@asm.state.nv.us, Richard.McArthur@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, Robin.Titus@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Tolles@asm.state.nv.us, Jim.Wheeler@asm.state.nv.us

If you’d like to participate in demanding as audit to receive your very own county recorder hate mail, you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

