Why Did Douglas County, Nevada Just Delete 82% of 2020 Voters Off Their Rolls?

Something strange is brewing in Douglas County, Nevada. Mathematical impossibilities were uncovered through the Secretary of State’s voter rolls by local election integrity advocate Cardiff Gerhardt in a video he explains all “here.”

It seems 82% of voters who voted in 2020 have suddenly “disappeared” off the rolls. Either the Covid plague + Trail of Tears devastated the population of Douglas County in the past year, or each and every Democrat ballot was scanned an average of 10-20 times, blowing the total vote count so high that 100% of the current voters now make up 16.3% of the “official” 2020 primary election vote count.

This makes recalling these public officers (A2S9 Recall of Public Officers) mathematically impossible against Douglas County School District incumbents who won unopposed in primary elections. In order to recall any Nevadan Politician, we need 25% of the people that voted to sign a petition…which is impossible because only 16.8% of the eligible voters are still “there.” Douglas County has OFFICIALLY LOST THEIR RIGHT TO RECALL ANY OF THEIR PUBLIC OFFICERS.

So what caused this? We have 2 options: Covid plague + Trail of Tears, or election fraud committed by the local governmental public servants. Hmm…remember when Fulton County election workers sent poll watchers home, then pulled out cases of ballots they hid earlier in the day and ran them through the machines 2-3 times each? Yea, that might explain how numbers could get so far off from reality like this. WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?

Nevada is one of several battleground states that inexplicably stopped counting for no reason on election night, had poll watchers barred from properly observing, and had mail-in ballots sent to everywhere by the millions. For months, Nevadan voters from all political backgrounds and beliefs have been petitioning government officials in the state to hold a 3rd party forensic audit to see if their votes even mattered since there was none of the required transparency necessary to certify the election in the first place.

Government officials either ignored these hundreds of signed affidavits, or responded with threats of possible felonies just for people asking. It’s been an uphill battle asking our “elected” representatives to open an investigation into the election results to inspect fraudulent activity, especially when that representative is a primary suspect of voter fraud themselves. American Voters are in quite a rut. Police officers upholding the law receive their paychecks from the “elected representatives’ (Governor, Attorney General, County Sheriffs and Commissioners) who are suspect of committing fraud, or neglect, or outright deny investigating their colleagues. They are refusing to proportionately listen to the crowds of voters at meetings and town halls, where an overwhelming majority are against mandates and for forensic audits…

What is the response of the Douglas County Commissioners? What is the response of the Douglas County Sheriff? We shall see, won’t we?

Politicians are already plowing through with their unconstitutional plans and concreting the fraud that just occurred for the next election. If the police obey the politicians and ignore the Constitution they are required to hold up, then American People are now truly living in a tyrannical government. It has residents discussing a ‘military intervention’ petition is needed to arrest the politicians, and facilitate a forensic audit on our election to conclude the true results, or hold new elections altogether on paper if the accountability is as gone as we think it is.

What else can be done?

Cardiff Gerhardt has since mentioned another solution to restore the [A2S9] Constitutional Right of Recall to the People of Douglas County. Check it out:

Meanwhile, if you’d like to remind these people to do their damn job: SOS Barbara Cegavske: 775-684-5708 sosmail@sos.nv.gov

AG Aaron Ford: 775-684-1100 aginfo@ag.nv.gov

Governor Steve Sisolak: 775-684-5670

Annie.Black@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Dickman@asm.state.nv.us, John.Ellison@asm.state.nv.us, Gregory.Hafen@asm.state.nv.us, Alexis.Hansen@asm.state.nv.us, Melissa.Hardy@asm.state.nv.us, Heidi.Kasama@asm.state.nv.us, Lisa.Krasner@asm.state.nv.us, Glen.Leavitt@asm.state.nv.us, Andy.Matthews@asm.state.nv.us, Richard.McArthur@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, Robin.Titus@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Tolles@asm.state.nv.us, Jim.Wheeler@asm.state.nv.us

If you’d like to participate in demanding as audit to receive your very own county recorder hate mail, you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me on either through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...