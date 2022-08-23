Why Did Communist China Changes the Ending to New ‘Minions’ Movie?

We all know that China is a massive dictatorship or communist oppressors, but they are starting to take the censorship to a whole new level. It has some experts questioning why, or what’s coming?

Censors edited the ending of the film “Minions: the Rise of Gru” according to posts and screenshots shared on the social media platform Weibo.

The Epoch Times reported:

Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film “Minions: The Rise of Gru” for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.

The editing is yet another example of Chinese authorities editing a popular Hollywood film to make it more politically correct, leading some viewers to lament the changes. According to posts and screenshots from the movie shared on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter, censors tacked on an addendum in which Wild Knuckles, a main character in the heist film, was caught by police and served 20 years in jail.

In the original movie both Gru and Wild Knuckles ride off into the sunset together.

In the version shown in China, Wild Knuckles gets locked up for 20 years while Gru returns to his family.

The New York Post reported:

In the United States, viewers find out how Gru tricked the police and learned to defeat his enemies to become the ultimate villain. Since “Minions” takes place before the “Despicable Me” series, Gru is not supposed to be the hero.

In the Chinese adaptation, though, the police are not deceived and instead apprehend Knuckles, who is later jailed for two decades for his crimes. While Knuckles is in prison, he finds a new passion for singing and dancing.

The BBC Reported:

DuSir, a popular movie blogger with more than 14 million followers on Weibo, called the changes “outrageous”.

In an article, he questioned why only Chinese people needed “special guidance and care”.

“How weak and lacking judgment do they think our audiences are?” he asked.

