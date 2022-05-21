Why Did Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Delete This Draconian Tweet?

It doesn’t take much for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to piss people off, mostly from everywhere but Chicago with her asinine governing skills, but she’s done it yet again.

She’s getting called out on Social Media by influencers and political analysts like our own Matt Couch, Scott Pressler, and others for deleting this controversial and draconian tweet.

Lori, why did you delete this tweet? It’s a great question, isn’t it? The tweet in question literally looks like an actual curfew for those under the age of 18 in the Windy City. It’s bad enough they are the murder capital of America, now they’re trying to add full blown tyrants to the list this summer.

Although in Lightfoot’s defense, you’d have to be an insane moron to let our kids under the age of 18 run around the south side of Chicago, that in itself is a disastrous idea.

What’s your take America, why did she delete this tweet?

