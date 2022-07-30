WHY CHINA’S BUYING SPREE OF U.S. FARMLAND ACROSS THE COUNTRY MUST BE STOPPED

As a nation, it makes sense to not allow your main enemy to purchase your farmland or any other lands in your country. Stopping this from happening would eliminate any worry of limiting your country to grow food for its people or the ability to stop exporting food to that foreign entity as a negotiation tool.

For example, during the Cold War, America occasionally sold the Soviet Union grain, but it never allowed the Soviets to buy up swathes of U.S. farmland and grow grain for itself in America’s fertile fields.

Even though are elites back then weren’t the best, they were certainly smarter than today’s gang of indifferent and vapid “leaders,” both in the GOP and Democratic Party, who have acted in an insane manner and allowed Red China, America’s current enemy and a potentially more dangerous foe than the Soviet Union, to buy up huge amounts of acreage of our dynamic U.S. farmlands.

Fortunately, a few on the right are finally drawing attention to that issue and calling it out as a dangerous Chinese plot that weakens America’s position and harms her interest.

Newt Gingrich spoke on this appearing on Fox News’ Sean Hannity program. In speaking on what the Chinese are up to and the dangers of their farmland buying spree in America said, “Look we clearly have a very sophisticated Chinese economic warfare in which they are buying up access to be able to surround American military facilities in a way which in a war could become just devastating. It’s very clear and this is across the board. Chinese corporations are allowed to break the rules Americans have to follow.”

Gingrich continued, “The Chinese are routinely subsidizing and bribing professors and researchers. There is no question of China’s waging a soft war against the United States across almost every front and at the same time they’re trying to intimidate us and of course with a weak and confused Biden administration intimidation is all too easy. Which is why I called for Nancy Pelosi to follow up on her proposal to go to Taiwan, take a bipartisan congressional delegation and look right in the face of the Chinese communists and say you are not going to intimidate the United States.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also commented on the China issue of them buying U.S. farmland saying, “I don’t think they should be able to do it. I think the problem is these companies have ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and it’s not always apparent on the face of whatever a company is doing, but I think it’s a huge problem.” DeSantis was commenting about farmland being bought by a third-party for the Chinese,” while speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

Similarly, to Gingrich, a group of U.S. Senators such as Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) expressed concern with the Red Chinese buying up farmland near an important U.S. drone base and so wrote a letter to both Janet Yellen, United States Secretary of Treasury and Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, protesting that purchase.

Rubio and Cramer echoed, “This property is approximately 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base. This has led to concern that Fufeng operations, who is the largest private-owned monosodium glutamate and the second largest xanthan gum producer in Mainland China, could provide cover for People’s Republic of China, surveillance or interference with the missions located at that installation, given Fufeng Group’s reported ties to the CCP.

The Senators continued in their letter, “We note that local officials are seeking input from federal authorities about any national security implications of this project. Local officials have discussed the matter with the U.S. Air Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to published reports, they also have encouraged Fufeng to make a voluntary CFIUS filing.”

“PRC investments in the United States demand scrutiny. We therefore urge you, through CFIUS, to determine whether this project has national security implications and inform us when such a review is completed,” the letter concluded.

