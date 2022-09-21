Why Cash Currency Could Be A Thing of the Past and Why We Must Stop This Before It Happens

“Why cash currency could soon be a thing of the past and why we must stop this before they do it! by Pastor Todd Coconato. Follow Pastor Todd at ToddCoconato.com”



Recently I have spoken to several high level bankers and someone who used to work with the FED and I have learned of a plan that is already in motion concerning a recent Biden executive order that will eventually affect us all.



This is the executive order: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/03/09/executive-order-on-ensuring-responsible-development-of-digital-assets/



Executive Order 14067 “directed the federal government to weigh the risks of using digital currency and research the possibility of using a central bank digital currency”.



The “fact checkers” will assure you that this EO is simply an order to look into the “possibility” of using a central bank digital currency otherwise known as a CBDC, however, this is also in motion in many other countries including China, India, the EU, UK, and Canada as well as the “BRICS” nations and much of the G7. This is also being developed in most other developed countries who are responsible for the majority of global trade. But why? Why would all of these countries be looking into a digital currency system? Are we on the brink of a major change in the way we transact? Are we at a pivotal moment in history as we step into a new era and new global financial order?

In this type of central bank digital currency system, cash transactions **could be phased out fairly rapidly after its initial roll out. As of right now, most countries won’t admit this, and are even denying the plausibility of this fact, yet if that isn’t the case, than why did India already do much of this overnight and without much warning when the entire country started to go digital and phase out larger denomination bank notes?



In India the UPI system was introduced in 2016, just before the end of RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan’s term. The shock of the demonetization initiative followed near the end of that same year, when high-denomination banknotes were completely withdrawn from circulation.



UPI was a response to the nation’s patchwork of rules and paperwork for payments. The goal was to make transfers “easier and safer” by allowing multiple bank accounts on the same mobile platform (app) for individual and business use alike. It rapidly came of age.



The UPI network’s genesis traces back even further, to 2006, when the RBI and Indian Banks’ Association jointly formed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). A similar structure is being set up globally as we speak with both Swift and the BRICS alternative system to the US dollar spearheaded by China.



The goal in India was to be an umbrella institution for digitalization of retail payments, and it was incorporated as a “nonprofit company” intended to provide India’s people a “public good”. This public good approach to providing digital financial infrastructure is relevant for all economies, whatever their stage of development, researchers at the Bank for International Settlements wrote in a 2019 paper. We are now seeing this coming of age by 2023. Many in the financial sector say that we could have some major changes in the next 18 months.



China uses a system called “WeChat” which is an app that allows digital currency to be transacted.



The number of people making mobile merchant payments using WeChat in China is expected rise to 700 million in fiscal year 2022. Digital payments are becoming so dominant that the People’s Bank of China has had to forbid what it sees as discrimination against cash by merchants who accept only digital payments (for now that is). This is all the more remarkable because just two decades ago, China was basically a full cash economy. Most forecasters predict that China will soon be fully cashless in the very near future.



This digital currency trend will upend banks as we know them and greatly disrupt the currency system worldwide. Essentially, it will thrust us into a new monetary era which will see the eventual extinction of all paper currency unless it is stopped now. This means all transactions can and most likely will be trackable and traceable. This also means a plethora of other more concerning abilities by the central banks as they basically could censor you or put you in a “Facebook jail” type of scenario where they could limit your ability to buy or sell based on a “social credit score” type of set up. This is reminiscent of a “Black Mirror” episode where this type of Orwellian world was acted out to show how dystopian this would be.



Right now, US lawmakers and officials could put the brakes on this all if they were to have the desire to do so. This would take a major public outcry and backlash against their proposed plans. The challenge is most people have no idea this is even happening. This is why we must get engaged now and educate ourselves on this plan enough to know how to address it and push back immediately.



Please look into this and make sure to read past the propaganda articles ensuring us that a cashless society is not their plan. Anyone with common sense can see where this is inevitably headed unless it’s stopped now in its initial stages.



To Christian’s, this is a significant development as it is very similar to what we read about in the Bible concerning a future scenario where there is “no ability to buy or sell” without some type of “mark” of the Beast.



We will continue to look into this and report more in the near future.

