Why America Shouldn’t Be Going to War with Russia to Cover Up Biden’s Corruption in Ukraine

It seems like it wasn’t that long ago that the leftist rally cry was that “Trump was going to start WW3” if he was ever elected. Oh, how the times have changed. Knowing what I know now about our unbelievably corrupt government and the fake news media, I literally believe nothing I see and read anymore without some serious, thorough independent investigation. I don’t trust FOX, Newsmax, DailyWire, none of it….other than maybe the independent citizen journalists that have been fighting this censorship battle for awhile, and even then I have to check the work.

It’s become clear that this illegitimate regime (Biden won 81 million votes with 10 people at his rally, my ass) is intent on covering up the crimes they committed and got exposed with during Trump’s term. We KNOW Biden had dirty dealings with Ukraine, he’s literally on video bragging he withheld funds until the country did what he wanted. Even fake “fact checkers” admit it happened…but claim it wasn’t to help his crackhead son out and his crooked Burisma company he was laundering money through, but to “stop” corruption. Yea sure. 👌🏻

The only reason the DNC even pushed this dementia patient on us as a “candidate” (despite the fact even Democrat voters didn’t even like him) was because Biden’s been toeing the line for the Deep State’s corruption since way back when he was Obama’s VP.

Ukraine was set up to launder money for the Deep State back in 2014, its current President is an actor they installed a few years ago, because hey….electronically rigging elections is sort of how this whole machine works.

So while Biden is “playing tough” and trying to drag us into World War 3 to keep his crimes covered up, as well as the crimes of his crackhead son, John Kerry, and the usual lot of entitled parasitical assholes….it’s become very clear, Americans aren’t having it.

And why should we? We have a southern border currently flooded with gang bangers, narcotics, guns, and human sex trafficking that Biden couldn’t give a bigger shit about defending…but we’ve got to send troops to Ukraine to defend another country’s border? How about “no.” It’s not that I don’t feel for the people of Ukraine who are clearly stuck in a helpless situation….but I guarantee you nothing our government will do to “help” will actually benefit these people. The military industrial complex will use them as cannon fodder, while the Cabal that control the world’s banks and fake foundations and charities sweep up all the profits to further enslave us and push us all into even more unplayable debt.

I understand why Putin is doing what he’s doing now….he has a Deep State-controlled puppet country on his border FULL of American owned bioweapons labs. Covid wasn’t an “accident” and that couldn’t be clearer at this point…we illegally FUNDED it through that evil gnome Fauci with our own damn tax money to boot. Next time it could be something a lot worse than COVID…smallpox, hemorrhagic fever, Ebola, whatever…I’d be blowing that shit up too, honestly.

Do not listen to the mainstream media. Do not listen to the lies coming out of this military industrial complex controlled White House. Do not allow them to drag us into another endless war we should be running from, given the fact it’s our fault for starting it in the first place. The Gulf of Tonkin incident was 100% faked to drag us into the Vietnam War, look it up. We had intel that Pearl Harbor was about to be attacked because we were blocking Japan’s oil…and they let it happen to drag us into WW2 at the cost of American lives. Don’t get me started on 9/11 or how they “lost” track of the hijackers, or how building 7 fell down demolition style and just so happened to be full of all the paperwork from the $3 TRILLION the Pentagon admitted they also “lost” the day before. Hillary sold Russia our uranium if you remember that whole scandal…I swear to God, they best not try to create a false flag to drag us into war with Russia over a nuke our own corrupt government dropped on us that’s now going to match the signature of the uranium we just sold to them.

I love my country, but I hate my government. They don’t care if Americans die from a war they caused, or on an untested vaccine Big Pharma is profiting off of…as long as their sweet blood money checks keep coming in. We don’t even own and control our own country anymore, we gave that up when we got off the gold standard and handed our Federal Reserve over to the bloodthirsty, elite foreign family owned Central Banking system. I don’t even think people realize that everything they pay in income tax…every single nickel….goes into paying on the interest to these private banks over wars they started and debt we accrued generations earlier that we can never pay off, EVER. It’s financial slavery and perpetual servitude…and if the “New World Order” has its way, it’s about to get a LOT worse for us while they all get richer. These nonsensical “covid lockdowns” the government unconstitutionally forced on us…are responsible for the largest transfer of wealth from the working class to big business in our history.

As much as I hate the CCP you have to wonder “why” they would release a bioweapon on themselves right next to their own lab. In retrospect, it makes more strategic sense we did it and just blamed them for it, and I’m starting to wonder if Russian Intel suspects the same thing.

Americans don’t want to die and pay for another pointless foreign war started by the same people that profit from them so these scumbags can buy more mansions. We don’t want to get shot at by the same weapons we just left over there, just to cover up the financial sins of the Deep State. Do not let the fake news pull at your heart strings with lies, the wheels are coming off Biden’s cart…and I want to sit back and watch the his corrupt house of cards come tumbling down.

Here are some lies the fake news is already pushing about Russia…..

