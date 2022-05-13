Whoopi Goldberg’s Insane Claim About Abortion Will Blow Your Mind

We all know that Whoopi Goldberg has some insane opinions, but her latest take on abortion will blow your mind.

“This is my body and nobody, you know – you got people telling me I gotta wear a mask or don’t wear a mask or do this – everybody wants to tell me what to do.

“But you won’t let me make my decision about my body. You are not the person to make that decision. My doctor and myself and my child, that’s who makes the decision.“

If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things: Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly. It’s not something that you can just do. It is a hard, awful decision that people make.”

Whoopi on who make the decision to have an abortion:

“My doctor, myself and my child!”

Whoopi, no child in history has chosen to be aborted.

Whoopi also claimed, without evidence, that many women were dying of self-induced abortions before Roe, saying: “We got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms, public bathrooms, giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go.”

Even the Washington Post fact-checked the claim that “thousands” of women were dying each year before Roe because of bad abortions and gave it four Pinocchios; it’s simply not true.

