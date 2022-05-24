Whoopi Goldberg Says It’s Not the Archbishop of San Francisco’s Job to Say Nancy Pelosi Can’t Take Communion for Advocating to Abort Babies ‘How Dare You’ (VIDEO)

Just when you thought the cast of the view couldn’t be a bigger bag of crazy and insane, but wait there’s more.

No, we’re serious, Whoopi Goldberg is now telling the Archbishop of San Francisco that he has no right to tell Nancy Pelosi she can’t take communion for being pro abortion and advocating for the murder of unborn babies.

No, we’re serious, this mental midget actually said this.

“The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied receiving Communion because of her pro-choice stance … this is not your job, dude. That is not up to you to make that decision.”

Whoopi Goldberg says it's not the Bishop's job to tell people they can or can't take communion… — LongFellowDeeds (@GuruofFatness) May 24, 2022

.@WhoopiGoldberg is upset that the archbishop of SF is denying @SpeakerPelosi communion for supporting abortion. Whoopi says that’s not his job. Wtf? Whoopi may just be the dumbest person on The View. And that’s saying something. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 24, 2022

Watch the madness below on the dumpster fire that is ‘The View.’

WATCH:

Whoopi: "The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied receiving Communion because of her pro-choice stance … this is not your job, dude. That is not up to you to make that decision." pic.twitter.com/TCSe0t6XLY — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 23, 2022

