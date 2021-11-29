Whoopi Goldberg Outraged When She Discovered the 1% Includes a Lot of Regular Folks ‘This is Outrageous’ Goldberg Proclaims

In one of our Flashbacks during the Holiday season, one of the main hosts of “The View” is outraged heading into Thanksgiving weekend after she realized that the 1% includes a lot of regular folks will be taxed into the Stone Age by Biden and AOC. It’s actually quite laughable, but also a good sign that some folks are waking up.

Whoopi Goldberg was outraged when she discovered that the “1 percent” really meant a lot of regular folks, not just “tax the rich.”

The group of hens were discussing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez known as AOC, and talking about her socialist message from an exclusive Met Gala on Sept. 13.

“You know what freaked me out about this? I’ve been trying to figure out — because they say the 1% — you know how much the top 1% is considered? People who make about $421,000 a year make you part of the 1%!” Goldberg said.

“Really?” responded one of the other hosts.

“For me this is outrageous,” Goldberg added. “You know because, listen, in America you’re supposed to be able to come and turn yourself into everything, you know? Able to come and turn yourself into everything, you know?”

Co-host Joy Behar interrupted trying to save the anti-wealth agenda.

“I think that what gets people ticked off is the fact that [Amazon founder Jeff] Bezos, and that level do not pay taxes,” she explained. “That is the outrage.”

After Sunny Hostin awkwardly changed the subject to commentary about different celebrity dresses at the Met, Goldberg forced the discussion back to taxation of the 1 percent.

“OK! So now that we’ve done that,” Goldberg continued.

“Just know if you’re earning over $523,000, this could be a problem. And they don’t know how much you do for your family. They don’t know if you’re raising your grandkids, or I’m just saying, I know we got a second. I know it’s tight but this is real,” she said.

“The problem for me with all this is people don’t know what you’re putting in if you’re making $500,000. If you’re raising grandkids or taking care of parents and all kind of stuff, then you want to take more money,” she added.

“Then you’re mad that I’m mad!” she concluded.

While some of the co-hosts praised Ocasio-Cortez, others ridiculed her for the tone-deaf and seemingly hypocritical act of attending such an exclusive event for the rich and famous while ostensively criticizing the wealthy. She has previously criticized tax cuts that benefitted the “1 percent” of top earners in America.

