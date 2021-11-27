Whoopi Goldberg DECLARES that Kyle Rittenhouse Committed ‘MURDER’ Despite Jury’s Not-Guilty Verdict and Massive Evidence of Self Defense; View Co-Hosts Pile On With Her (VIDEO)

One of the insane liberal co hosts of “The View” is at it again. Whoopi is on the warpath, because if we can’t fight about race and divide 24/7, America just isn’t fun to her.

Just like clockwork the week of Thanksgiving, Whoopi Goldberg attacked acquitted and innocent young Kyle Rittenhouse for defending himself against felonious pedophiles who attacked him that dreadful night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Goldberg even went on to defend the two felons he shot and killed Rosenbaum and Huber.

Whoopi described Huber as “one of the young men shot and killed by Rittenhouse” after she played a CNN Clip of Huber’s father speaking. According to Goldberg Huber “wasn’t doing anything” and that he was going after who he figured was “an active shooter”

“He saw someone get shot. He thought he was doing the right thing,” Goldberg added. “So … even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it’s murder. I’m sorry.”

Despite massive amounts of video evidence which shows Huber smashing his skateboard into Rittenhouse’s head and trying to take his gun, and a jury saying that the video shows Rittenhouse defended himself and was not guilty of fatally shooting the convicted felon attacking him. Whoop is still going to Whoopi.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin responded with the “victim character assassination” against Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz.

“Rittenhouse didn’t know the background of those guys,” she said. “He didn’t know that one, uh, you know, may have molested a child. Or another one had mental issues.”

That’s right folks, she’s said “may have.” No, you imbecile, Rosenbaum raped five boys between the ages of 9 and 11, and the court documents SHOW THAT. These people are absolutely disgusting on “The View.”

We look forward to seeing Rittenhouse sue these intelligent folks on the view. Hostin is an attorney, maybe she’ll defend herself 🙂

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...