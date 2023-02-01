Whoopi Goldberg After 5 Black Cops Are Arrested for Murdering a Black Man: ‘Do We Need to See White People Also Get Beaten Up Before Anybody Will Do Anything?’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

If you’re looking for someone to say something ignorant and stupid, look no further, Whoopi Goldberg is on deck America.

After 5 Black Memphis Police Officers were arrested for 2nd degree murder after the death of Tyre Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg again went into a racist rant.

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Monday said perhaps white people need to get beat up so something is done about police violence.

“Do we need to see White people also get beat before anybody will do anything? I’m not suggesting that. So don’t write us and tell me what a racist I am. I’m just asking is that what people have to see in order to wake up and realize this affects us all?” Goldberg said.

“I asked this question way too many times at this table. But, you know, when will the brutality finally lead to some police reform from the ground up? Because clearly it doesn’t matter if it’s a White policeman or Black policeman. It is a problem in the policing itself. It seems things don’t seem to make sense to people unless it’s somebody they can feel or they can recognize,” she said.

Whoopi Goldberg on police reform: "Do we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything?"

"Do we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything?"

Goldberg made the hateful and racist remarks after five Black Memphis Police Officers were charged with 2nd degree murder after beating a Black motorist who resisted arrest, ran from them, and didn’t follow commands.

The beating was going way too far, and the man died a few days later in the hospital. But it had nothing to do with race, so bringing that up shows ignorance.

The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – were fired on Friday after the motorist, Tyre Nichols, died following a violent confrontation during a January 7 traffic stop.

Leave it to Whoopi to bring up racism when 5 Black people kill a Black person. Unbelievable.

