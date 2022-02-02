WHOOPI APOLOGIZES ABOUT HER HARMFUL COMMENTS SAYING THE HOLOCAUST WAS NOT RACIST

Whoopi Goldberg was the first to speak on Tuesday’s “The Review” show, as she expressed regret for saying on “The View” on Monday, “That race was not a factor in the Holocaust.”



“I misspoke, “Goldberg said at the opening of Tuesday’s show. My words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

She also said, “Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and, as I said, I stand corrected and I stand with the Jewish people as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”



Goldberg had apologized via social media late Monday for her statements on the show that day, where she said the Holocaust was “not about race, it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”



Panelists on Monday’s show had been talking about a Tennessee school board’s banning of “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War II. Goldberg expressed surprise that some Tennessee school board members were uncomfortable about the nudity in “Maus.”



Goldberg then said to the panelists, “I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn’t bother you? If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.” She continued on that line despite pushback from some of her fellow panelists.



Basically, ‘open mouth and insert foot’ is what Goldberg did Monday. At least now, maybe she realizes that you don’t have to be White to be a racist. She needed to be educated that racism does not always relate to color.



Goldberg’s apology via Twitter on Monday night, where she said she was sorry for the hurt that she had caused, was welcomed by Jewish leaders in the U.S., and the chairman of Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, invited her to come there for an educational visit.



Yad Vashem, for those not familiar, is Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, and is located in Jerusalem. It is dedicated to preserving the memory of the Jews who were murdered, honoring Jews who fought against their Nazi oppressors and Gentiles who selflessly aided Jews in need, and researching the phenomenon of the Holocaust in particular and genocide in general, with the aim of avoiding such events in the future.



Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said, “Goldberg’s apology and clarification are important.” Dayan invited Goldberg to the World Holocaust Remembrance Center to “learn more about the causes, events and aftermath of the Holocaust.”



“The statement by Whoopi Goldberg on the ABC talk show ‘The View,’ only days after the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is an unfortunate indication of a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of the Holocaust and antisemitism,” Dayan said in a statement.



Dayan continued, “We must not mince words; people need to know what led to the Holocaust, the unprecedented murderous drive to annihilate the entire Jewish people, their religion, culture and values by the Nazis and their collaborators, primarily due to the unfounded belief that Jews were their foremost and extremely dangerous racial enemy.”

